County appointment spark heated discussion

WARREN COUNTY | Queensbury Supervisor Douglas Beaty wants to know why Supervisor Claudia Braymer was not chairing the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee, suggesting it was a political move.

“Having the most qualified supervisors on committees is the responsibility of the chairman,” Beaty told Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover. “Claudia Braymer is an environmental lawyer. No doubt she is the best person to lead that committee. You picked who you wanted, not the most qualified.”

Braymer nominated fellow Glens Falls Supervisor Peter McDevitt to replace Conover as chair. But Conover was ultimately chosen to serve a second term.

Beaty said Braymer was also taken off the Facilities Committee, which is now being chaired by someone who never attended one of its meetings

Resident Travis Whitehead also said he was concerned about the committee assignments, saying Braymer was slighted by not being given chairmanship at all.

“That strikes me as wrong. I thought this administration was open and fair,” Whitehead said.

Conover said committee assignments and appointment chairmen is the privilege of the board chairman, and a lot goes into decisions about appointments.

“No one claimed to be perfect, but a lot goes into it. The suggestion that assignments were modified after the election is not true,” Conover said.

Conover said every supervisor may participate in every committee meeting whether or not he or she is on the committee.

McDevitt said he was disappointed Braymer was not chairing the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee, and was not even on the Airport Committee, but also expressed disappointment that Braymer had not received an apology from Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.

At the county reorganization meeting, while serving as temporary chairman, Dickinson cut short Braymer’s comments, characterizing them as a “tirade.”

“I too was appalled when a colleague interrupted a colleague rudely,” Beaty said. “I don’t agree with that. I too would like to see Mr. Dickinson apologize to Mrs. Braymer.”

Dickinson responded with a quote he said was from Dennis the Menace.

“It’s impolite to talk with your mouth full...of dumb ideas,” Dickinson said.