County approves waste contract

ELIZABETHTOWN – County lawmakers approved contracting with the state Department of Environmental Conservation for solid-waste disposal at $300,000, a program that began in 1998 when the county closed its regional landfill in exchange for the annual remittances.

“This is the second to last year, but we’ll hopefully get it extended,” County Manager Daniel Palmer said of the payments on Tuesday.

The county will pay $179,000 from an escrow fund to settle the litigation by Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland over the Public Safety Building construction.

Fidelity and Deposit was the bonding company for Tougher Industries of Albany, one of the subcontractors on the project, which went out of business during construction of the Lewis facility that includes the 120-bed County Jail that opened in 2007.

Fidelity and Deposit had originally sought $1 million from the county, alleging the county’s rejection of change-order requests from Tougher contributed to the firm’s insolvency.

As the bonding firm, Fidelity had to hire another company to finish Tougher’s work.

County Attorney Daniel Manning III said Fidelity agreed to settle for the lesser amount.

The county will soon get a 30 cents monthly fee plus 30 cents per sale on cell phones sold in the county, under a new state law.

The new state law allows counties to add a per sale fee, Manning said.

He said the county must repeal its existing local law and pass a new one in order to get the additional money.

The regular June session was changed to Tuesday, June 6, when all resolutions passed at Ways and Means will need another vote for final approval.

× Members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including Sheriff Richard Cutting (right), stand at attention as taps are played during a Memorial Day observance Tuesday at the county government center in Elizabethtown. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

A Memorial Day salute to military veterans started the Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting outside the Old County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

“I’m proud that our local government programs support veterans,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said. “Let us never forget those who put themselves in harm’s way – our veterans.”