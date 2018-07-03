County board seeks to squash ‘dragon’s breath’ food trend

PLATTSBURGH | A new food craze is popping up in hip restaurants around the country: Dragon’s breath desserts.

This isn’t your garden-variety breakfast — it’s cereal or ice cream drenched in liquid nitrogen, according to Clinton County Department of Health Director John Kanoza.

That nitrogen causes smoke to pour from the mouths of those who ingest it, thus the nickname “dragon’s breath.”

It can also cause severe damage to the mouth, esophagus and stomach, and could cause frostbite or tissue damage, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department.

Clinton County health officials want to keep that trend from spreading here.

Last month, the Clinton County Board of Health passed a resolution calling for the prohibition of “dragon’s breath” vendors at any restaurants, fairs or special events in this county.

“It’s becoming more prominent as a novelty at fairs and special events,” Kanoza told The Sun.

Needless to say, ingesting liquid nitrogen — a clear, odorless substance with a temperature typically between negative 196 and negative 320 degrees fahrenheit — is dangerous, he said.

“It’s super, super cold. Liquid nitrogen can burn you because it’s so cold.”

Because the amount of nitrogen used in these desserts isn’t regulated, it’s possible that some may contain excess liquid at the bottom of the cup, and Kanoza fears that some may attempt to drink the excess and burn themselves.

As recently as last fall, a 14-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in Pensacola, Florida with chemical burns after handling one of the desserts, ABC3 WEARTV reported.

The Clinton County Health Department will seek to prohibit issuing permits to dragon’s breath dessert vendors who apply for them, according to Kanoza.

“We don’t want to see that at any of our special events,” he said.

“I just don’t want anyone to get hurt. One little mistake by a food vendor, or a customer, and they could get hurt.”