County breaks ground on nutrition site

Essex County broke ground on their new kitchen facility on the Essex County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

WESTPORT | Construction is officially underway on Essex County’s new nutrition kitchen.

Officials broke ground on the $1.2 million project last week ahead of the opening of the Essex County Fair.

“We’ve got a six month schedule,” said Essex County Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan.

Lawmakers on Monday approved awarding $761,000 in contracts for sitework and concrete; electrical work; heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing.

But the county is still trying to lock in a bid for general construction.

“We did not receive a construction bid at all,” Dougan told lawmakers. “We have a little time before we need a (general contractor) on site.”

The building itself comes with a $319,793 price tag.

“We’re already back out on the street with bids,” Dougan said.

The Public Works Committee unanimously approved the resolution, and Dougan said he hoped lawmakers would again take up the issue at a special meeting before the end of the month to expedite the process before Ways & Means.

Dougan said county workers will be used whenever possible, including for paving work scheduled to be completed once asphalt companies reopen in the spring.

The facility, he said, should be “100 percent complete” by the end of May.

The 3,700 square foot building will be located roughly across from the Westport Hotel on the county-owned property.

Last week’s groundbreaking marked a milestone in the two-year project.

The current kitchen on Court Street in Elizabethtown has numerous codes issues, and county officials have determined fixing them would be prohibitively expensive.

Officials said they have no plans for that site once the transfer is complete.

About a third of the project costs are funded by a state grant.