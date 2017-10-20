County brings meals to over 19K this summer

× Expand Provided via Essex County Department of Social Services The graph shows the number of breakfast and lunch meals distributed through each mealsite in Essex County for the months of July and August 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors were told just how great the need is for summer meal programs during the Oct. 10 Human Services committee meeting.

Social Services Commissioner Mike Mascarenas told members of the board 19,122 breakfast and lunch meals were served to county youngsters between July and August of this year, with a state reimbursement of $60,404.72.

“These are for kids who may not be able to get a meal over the summer months when school is out,” Mascarenas said. “Now, they can get two each day.”

The program served 7,830 breakfast meals, totaling $2.1875 per meal. For lunch, there were 11,292 meals served at an average price of $3.8325 per meal. In total, over $17,000 was paid out for the breakfast program and over $43,000 for the lunch program.