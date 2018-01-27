County bus drivers may receive raise

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Essex County bus drivers may receive an increase in pay after the Essex County Board of Supervisors makes their final vote on the issue Feb. 5, while some supervisors believe they should be paid even more.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to up the pay for county bus drivers Jan. 22, with some wondering if the current raise was even enough.

The Ways and Means Committee unanimously passed a resolution to raise the level of pay for county bus drivers from a Grade 5 to a Grade 6 on the county pay scale.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava asked if the board should look at further increasing the pay, a situation which Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said could impact other departments.

“The problem is if you go above a Grade 6, you are then starting to head into a rollover effect with positions within the DPW,” Palmer said.

“The responsibility for a bus driver is immense these days,” said Westport Supervisor Michael Tyler, who has driven school bus for the Westport District. “The expense of getting that is large, too.”

“I do not disagree, but when you are looking at it from a budgeting issue, you are looking into a rollover effect with other departments and positions,” Palmer replied.

Palmer said full time retention is better in the department then part time retention, and the increase should help further retention in the department.

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said if it came down to who should be paid more between two positions, he would pay the bus drivers more.

“I think the bus drivers should be paid the same as a person driving a dump truck,” Marnell said.