County CCE now seeking full-time ag educator

× Expand File photo Cornell Cooperative Extension is preparing to advertise the job description for their open agricultural educator position, which is now full-time.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension is putting the finishing touches on the job description for their new agricultural educator position.

“Within a week, it will be posted and we can advertise,” Franklin County CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre told lawmakers on Monday.

LeVitre took the reins in Essex County following Anita Deming’s retirement on Jan. 1, where he will serve part-time.

Deming had previously served as a half-time executive director and half-time ag educator.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Board President Jay White said the agency was taking advantage of recent retirements to explore how they can better serve the community.

Once known as “ag agents,” the agency-employed staffers have historically played a leading role in advising farmers.

“People really feel that a full-time position is warranted because we really need to build a relationship with the newer farmers moving into this region,” White said.

These transplants have a vested interested in the community and contribute to new businesses and the expansion of the tax base, White said.

“We need to do everything we can to support them,” White said. “We need to be a conduit going out to these new farmers, and all farmers.”

Chief among the agency’s mission is to create relationships and provide the resources they need to succeed, including educational seminars and workshops on securing grant funding and other financing.

For the past two years, the Essex Farm Institute has taken a leading role in providing these services to area farmers.

White said CCE will meet with ESI, as well as the Adirondack North Country Association, Young Farmers Coalition and other agencies, to discuss how they can work together and complement their services.

“I definitely think there’s a place for each one of these organizations,” said White, who sees CCE taking a leadership role. “The first meeting is establishing what these missions are.

“I don’t think another organization has the breadth of knowledge at their fingertips as extension does.”

A community forum with state CCE reps and specialists is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Whallonsburg Grange in March.

Filling the position is the agency’s top priority this year, LeVitre said, and several local residents have already expressed interest in the job, which carries a $47,500 salary and requires a Master’s Degree.

“We’ve got a great location to sell,” LeVitre said, citing the resurgent agricultural industry in the Champlain Valley.

OTHER BUSINESS

LeVitre said he also looks forward to tackling maintenance issues at the CCE headquarters in Westport this year, the condition of which has fallen under increased scrutiny by lawmakers and the general public.

“We’ll need to have some discussions on that,” LeVitre said.

At present, staff are clearing the building of old files and other unnecessary items. Historical records will be saved and preserved.

“There’s a lot of stuff there,” LeVitre said. “I did see a gleam in the staff’s eyes when I talked about moving things, if you will, out.”

LeVitre met with extension staff on Monday.

“Get the right people on the bus, and get the right people on the right seats on the bus,” he said.

Lawmakers expressed pleasure with LeVitre’s first week on the job.

“Nine days into it, it sounds pretty good,” said Wes Miga (R-Newcomb).