County, city probe shared services

Members of the Clinton County Legislature met with the City of Plattsburgh’s mayor and two council members last Wednesday in an effort to brainstorm areas of collaboration and cost-savings.
PLATTSBURGH | In an effort to find areas of cost-cutting collaboration, Clinton County legislators met with the Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and two city councilors earlier this month to discuss mutually-beneficial ways taxpayer dollars could be saved.
Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) suggested city police rely more on SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, New York State Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for help rather than accrue overtime costs.
Officials also discussed the possibility of transforming the city’s fire department into a hybrid half-paid, half-volunteer squad with more reliance on the county-wide mutual aid system.
No action was taken, and details remain scant, but stakeholders said the discussions are ongoing.
HYBRID FIRE DEPARTMENT
Mayor Colin Read outlined the importance of retaining a strong police force amidst rising crime as a result of the opioid epidemic.
Read told legislators that as a result of the close proximity of buildings in the city, a professional fire department was also key, though moving to a hybrid department was a possibility.
“I do want to ensure we have a fast-response, professional core there,” Read said. “We can’t afford to not have a professional fire force.”
It’s unclear how much money the City of Plattsburgh could save if the fire department transitioned from an all-paid to a partially-volunteer department.
A total of $7,691,802 is expected to be spent on public safety in the city this year. The total fire department budget for 2018 is $3,018,777.
Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who represents the city, said he wasn’t in favor of a volunteer force.
“I don’t want to see anything happen to (the fire department),” Hall said.
Both the police and fire departments are served by unions, Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) said, and staff changes would be subject to collective bargaining agreements.
The contract between the city and the union that represents the city’s firefighters, the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighter’s Local 2421, has been expired since Dec. 31, 2007.
The department continues to operate under the Taylor Law and the union enters into arbitration with the city every few years to secure backpay and retroactive wage increases.
The last arbitration resulted in a panel directing the city to award the union $740,109 in back pay and retroactive wage increases and an additional $250,000 in health insurance-related funds. That decision was issued last summer.
Read floated a number of other ideas, from merging the city and county’s IT and electronic systems — a recommendation also suggested in a report by the state’s financial restructuring board for local governments last summer — to greater county support for the city’s recreation facilities, programs and special events.
“Any way we can collaborate on the quality-of-life stuff, that would be great,” Read told county legislators.
CITY MORALE IS ‘SKY HIGH’
Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6), who owns a business in the City of Plattsburgh, cautiously broached the subject of morale in the city, and asked that when the council talk about budget deliberations, they speak more about the positive endgame: A sustainable budget and thriving city.
“We are optimistic,” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) said, noting that he felt for years sound fiscal planning was pushed down the road. “It’s finally a reckoning that we have this issue that we’re going to address.”
Read agreed.
“We did a 10 percent reversal in our budget by displacing 2 percent of our labor force,” he said.
And in the end, through four department abolishments and the elimination of the city’s assessment office, no one was hurt, he said:
“They all ended up with great positions. None of them were hurt.”
Read denied city employees had low morale.
“Just saying there is over and over and over doesn’t make it true,” he said, referencing what he perceived as negative press coverage in the city’s newspapers.
“I wonder where that comes from. Certainly not the people I speak to.”
Hall said discussions with the city’s police department and Department of Public Works also disputes that narrative.
“Their morale is sky high,” he said.
“When a few people get laid off and let go, sometimes it’s necessary,” he said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction.”