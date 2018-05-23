County, city probe shared services

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Members of the Clinton County Legislature met with the City of Plattsburgh’s mayor and two council members last Wednesday in an effort to brainstorm areas of collaboration and cost-savings.

PLATTSBURGH | In an effort to find areas of cost-cutting collaboration, Clinton County legislators met with the Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and two city councilors earlier this month to discuss mutually-beneficial ways taxpayer dollars could be saved.

Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) suggested city police rely more on SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, New York State Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for help rather than accrue overtime costs.

Officials also discussed the possibility of transforming the city’s fire department into a hybrid half-paid, half-volunteer squad with more reliance on the county-wide mutual aid system.

No action was taken, and details remain scant, but stakeholders said the discussions are ongoing.

HYBRID FIRE DEPARTMENT

Mayor Colin Read outlined the importance of retaining a strong police force amidst rising crime as a result of the opioid epidemic.

Read told legislators that as a result of the close proximity of buildings in the city, a professional fire department was also key, though moving to a hybrid department was a possibility.

“I do want to ensure we have a fast-response, professional core there,” Read said. “We can’t afford to not have a professional fire force.”

It’s unclear how much money the City of Plattsburgh could save if the fire department transitioned from an all-paid to a partially-volunteer department.

A total of $7,691,802 is expected to be spent on public safety in the city this year. The total fire department budget for 2018 is $3,018,777.

Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who represents the city, said he wasn’t in favor of a volunteer force.

“I don’t want to see anything happen to (the fire department),” Hall said.

Both the police and fire departments are served by unions, Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) said, and staff changes would be subject to collective bargaining agreements.

The contract between the city and the union that represents the city’s firefighters, the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighter’s Local 2421, has been expired since Dec. 31, 2007.

The department continues to operate under the Taylor Law and the union enters into arbitration with the city every few years to secure backpay and retroactive wage increases.