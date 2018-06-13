County continues work on proposed plastic bag ban

× Expand Christopher South Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore speaks about a proposed county resolution banning the use of plastic shopping bags. The county Legislative and Rules Committee opted to send a resolution to the full board supporting the governor’s ban on all plastic shopping bags, but the county is still looking at creating more selective legislation.

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Board of Supervisors Legislative and Rules Committee decided to support the governor’s proposed ban on single use plastic shopping bags while continuing to work on its own legislation.

At a meeting of the committee last month, supervisors opted to send a resolution to a meeting of the full board after discussing a county resolution banning plastic bags.

The committee heard from Warren County Department of Weights and Measures Director Herb Levin, who said he would like to see some tweaking of the language in the proposed county resolution, offered by Supervisor Claudia Braymer (Glens Falls, Ward 3).

The resolution includes an exceptions section Braymer agreed has to be amended.

Levin pointed out, for example, that farm stands would be excepted from the ban, but only if they were located at the farm. Off-site sales, including at local farmers markets, were not covered in the exceptions.

Levin also wanted to address language related to the use of scales in determining which businesses would be regulated.

Some businesses that use scales would not be subject to the ban, such as food service; however, delicatessens were not listed as an exception, although some serve food.

Some gas stations, coffee shops and candy stores have scales, but were not included in the bill.

At the same time, Braymer said the governor’s proposed bill was overly broad, banning all single use plastic bags.

“The governor’s proposal is very broad. It would cover every retail store, every point of sales, and there would not have any exceptions,” she said.

Based on recommendations from the New York State Plastic Bags Task Force, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced a program bill, effective Jan. 1, 2019, banning single-use, plastic carryout bags at any point of sale.

The bill exempts garment bags, trash bags and any bags used to wrap or contain certain foods, such as fruits and sliced meats.

The governor’s bill says plastic bags can be seen as litter across the landscape, stuck in trees, floating in our waterways and are a general eyesore of our environment.

Banning plastic bags, it says, would result in a significant reduction of waste, lessening environmental impacts. New York City alone estimates they would save $12.5 million in disposal costs by reducing the number of disposable bags used.