County delays paratransit replacement

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County will delay testing out a new route deviation service for paratransit riders until next May.

The Clinton County Board of Legislators last Wednesday voted 9-1 to go ahead with a trial deviation plan, which instead of curb-to-curb, will serve riders by picking them up at a point within three quarters of a mile of a regular route and transporting them to the next stop, potentially necessitating a bus transfer.

The trial period, expected to last around three months, will kick off May 1 instead of Jan. 1 as originally anticipated.

“It will make it easier for people to adjust,” said County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

The route deviation service has been presented as a cost-saving measure.

Clinton County Public Transit Planning Technician James Bosley has said the department is poised to lose $122,000 this year due to increased usage of the system.

To continue to operate through May will likely cost around $34,000, Zurlo said. The paratransit system will run as usual during this interim period.

The annual operating budget for the total transit system is $1.3 million.

ADVOCATE RESPONDS

Robert Poulin, Director of the North County Center for Independence (NCCI), has been outspoken about his organization’s disapproval of the deviation plan.

“I believe cutting any part of (paratransit) would be detrimental and cost the county money in the long run,” Poulin told lawmakers.

Following the vote to delay the deviation trial period, Poulin told The Sun that NCCI would still prefer paratransit, but the delayed start date will allow riders better conditions to try out the new service.

“We are glad that there’s a delay. That means that people won’t have the added struggle of dealing with winter weather,” he said. “And people will be able to try out the system in warmer weather. That’s a good thing.

“We would prefer that paratransit continues to operate, but we understand the financial constraints. And maybe we won’t be in this same (financial) position by next spring.”

ROSENQUEST: ‘I WANT MORE’

County Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9) was the lone holdout in last week’s vote.

But his “no” doesn’t reflect his disapproval of a deviation service: