County departments still concerned over taxi program

× Expand Keith Lobdell Essex County Mental Health Director Terri Morse talks to members of the Board of Supervisors about transportation concerns for those needing services from her department.

ELIZABETHTOWN | County agencies are wondering aloud how patients and clients can be transported following a sting that took down Medicaid-funded taxi agencies last month.

“We have no clue if the new drivers the state has put in place are any different than the old drivers,” said Department of Social Services Director Mike Mascarenas. “It would be great if our drivers were preferred, but the state treats our drivers just like any other taxi service.”

The fervor from the county has come since 10 medical taxi providers across the eastern Adirondacks have been implicated on federal conspiracy charges related to a sweeping Medicaid fraud scheme.

Mental Health Director Terri Morse said she is concerned that while the department expands services, the people who need to use them will be left high and dry.

“We will have psychiatric services at the county which we have been down on since November,” Morse said. “The Mental Health Association use to do a fair amount of transportation for patients to the services they needed. When they stopped doing that, it left a real hole for how those people were trying to get where they need to go.”

In April, Morse reported 459 residents used the services provided by the mental health department.

Morse said they saw a huge shift and increase in people using programs through the Medicaid taxi program and fears patient health will be impacted with the recent arrests and concerns over the program.

“Mental health needs to put a satellite service in every community or we are going to have to figure out as a county how we are going to provide those transportation services to the people,” she said. “So we do have a problem in Essex County regarding this transportation and if it gets taken away then we are going to be in serious trouble.”

“I firmly believe that mental health for anyone who wants it is extremely important,” said board Chairman Randy Preston. “With all that is going on in this country, mental health could be the answer.”

Jail services

Morse also said the Mental Health Department would be providing a case management worker at the Essex County Jail for one day each week.