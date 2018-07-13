County deploys new portable drug testing devices

× Expand Photo provided A photograph of the Drager DrugTest (R) 5000, which is a device that can accurately test for drugged driving. Three of the units are in use throughout Essex County, purchased through the Stop DWI program.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County law enforcement personnel have a new roadside device to test for suspected drugged driving.

The test uses saliva placed into a portable drug detection module that produces results within minutes.

The device has been available for several years and is recognized as an accurate option to blood testing, which often requires a wait of days or even weeks for results.

The county’s DWI Advisory Board approved purchase of three Drager DrugTest (R) 5000 portable testing systems using a one-time funding boost of $22,500 from New York state’s drunk and drugged driving program.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Michael Mascarenas told supervisors at the Human Services Committee Meeting on Monday that one each of the devices was delivered to the Ticonderoga Police Department in the southern part of Essex County, to the Lake Placid Police Department in the northern area and to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis.

“All units have been distributed and our officers have just received training on its implementation and operation,” Mascarenas said.

The Drager DrugTest (R) 5000, he said, is like a breathalyzer.

It tests for drugs on a roadside stop using a saliva swipe.

The law enforcement officer collects a sample on a sterile cartridge that looks somewhat like a plastic test tube and plugs it into the drug test module.

Developed in Germany, the Drager DrugTest (R) 5000 tests for amphetamines, designer amphetamines, opiates, cocaine and metabolites, benzodiazepines, cannabiniods and methadone.

The results are printed out on paper strips.

“It could be potentially admissible in court,” Mascarenas said of the test results.

The Drager DrugTest (R) 5000 can also be used to evaluate an unknown substance, according to the product developer’s website.

Law enforcement personnel can collect a sample of the unknown substance with a Surface Sampling Kit and place it on the test cassette.

The analysis is done by placing the cassette into the portable test module.