County employee honored for public health work

Susan Lopez Allott

ELIZABETHTOWN | New York’s Public Health Works honored Susan Lopez Allot, director of Essex County Public Health Unit (PHU), as a member of the statewide 2018 Honor Roll.

The honor roll recognizes important and crucial work performed by public health professionals.

According to the state DOH announcement, “Allot fosters a collaborative work environment, allowing employees to reach their full potential.”

The state agency recognized Essex County’s PHU director as “instrumental in guiding the department toward national public health accreditation.

“Through this process Susan led the development and adoption of a PHU Workforce Development Plan, encouraging staff to be lifelong learners and seek opportunities to develop leadership skills through personalized employee work-plans by building on strengths and passions.”

DOH said Allott both introduced and facilitates regular Quality Improvement meetings “which have led to an increase in data-driven policy revisions, common-sense business practices and other improvements in the workplace.”

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said Allott’s work is exemplary.

“Her extensive, broad-scope, background from clinical care to public policy development is a driving force at the Essex County Health Department. Her detailed work-plans assure our department stays on track and aligns with the vision, mission and values of the Prevention Agenda and our community.

“I am honored to work with her as we strive to improve the health of our citizens,” Beers told the Sun via email.

The honor was brought to the attention of Essex County supervisors during the Human Services Committee meeting on Monday.

With 15 years of service at the Public Health department, Allott was the only honoree from Essex County.

Karen Derusha

CLINTON COUNTY'S KAREN DERUSHA NAMED TO STATE PUBLIC HEALTH HONOR ROLL

In Clinton County, 25-year public health Supervising Public Health Educator, Karen Derusha was also named to the Honor Roll for 2018.

Derusha is the only public health professional to earn the acclaim this year.

The state health department heralded Derusha’s achievements in targeting a range of negative health behaviors, building community connections in the process.

Derusha is “one of the first Clinton County Department of Health’s staff (members) to hone their skills in policy, systems, and environmental work by leading tobacco-free initiatives, training local professionals on Complete Streets practices and pioneering Health Impact Assessment activities,” the state DOH said.

The resolution continued: “As a constant and dependable resource for staff and a knowledgeable, seasoned mentor to students, she is successfully influencing the future of public health. She does all this with a pleasant disposition, keen sense of humor and clear long-term vision for public health in Clinton County.”