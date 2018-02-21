County expert offers hazard mitigation tips

× Jim Lieberum, the manager of the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, briefed Chester officials on hazard mitigation at their meeting on Feb. 13. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”

Charles Dudley Warner once attributed that statement to Mark Twain.

While no one can stop the weather from showing up, there are things towns and individual property owners can do to mitigate damage caused by bad weather.

Jim Lieberum, manager of the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, told town officials last Tuesday the word “mitigate” simply means “to make less severe,” or in this case, to lesson the impact of a storm or a natural disaster.

“There are some very simple steps people can take in their homes, such as using straps to secure the water heater to the wall, or storing records one foot off the floor,” Lieberum said.

Towns often take steps toward hazard mitigation, he said, referring to Chestertown Superintendent of Highways Jason Monroe’s efforts to replace and upgrade storm water culverts before they are washed out or damaged by storms.

Lieberum is not a proponent of building berms as a solution for flooding, but he said it is necessary to take steps to protect critical facilities.

He showed a slide of a retaining wall around Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton holding back flood waters from an overflowing Susquehanna River.

Mitigation is all about protecting people, he said, including the first responders who have to come out when weather hazards occur, and protecting property.

And the process includes planning, which saves lost time and recovery costs related to weather-related damage:

Every $1 spent on mitigation saves $4 in recovery expenses.

Lieberum held up a 1,000-page hazard mitigation plan, assembled with representatives from each town in Warren County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the county to review and update the plan every five years.

Warren County is subject to some of the biggest natural threats, including flooding, ice storms, and winter storms, but can also experience tornadoes, earthquakes, wildfires and infestations.

DISASTER HIGHLIGHTS

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Jim Lieberum said the top three natural hazards in the United States are flooding, ice storms and winter storms, in that order, and the Adirondacks has them all.