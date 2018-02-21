County expert offers hazard mitigation tips

Jim Lieberum, the manager of the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, briefed Chester officials on hazard mitigation at their meeting on Feb. 13.
Photo by Christopher South
CHESTERTOWN | “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”
Charles Dudley Warner once attributed that statement to Mark Twain.
While no one can stop the weather from showing up, there are things towns and individual property owners can do to mitigate damage caused by bad weather.
Jim Lieberum, manager of the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, told town officials last Tuesday the word “mitigate” simply means “to make less severe,” or in this case, to lesson the impact of a storm or a natural disaster.
“There are some very simple steps people can take in their homes, such as using straps to secure the water heater to the wall, or storing records one foot off the floor,” Lieberum said.
Towns often take steps toward hazard mitigation, he said, referring to Chestertown Superintendent of Highways Jason Monroe’s efforts to replace and upgrade storm water culverts before they are washed out or damaged by storms.
Lieberum is not a proponent of building berms as a solution for flooding, but he said it is necessary to take steps to protect critical facilities.
He showed a slide of a retaining wall around Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton holding back flood waters from an overflowing Susquehanna River.
Mitigation is all about protecting people, he said, including the first responders who have to come out when weather hazards occur, and protecting property.
And the process includes planning, which saves lost time and recovery costs related to weather-related damage:
Every $1 spent on mitigation saves $4 in recovery expenses.
Lieberum held up a 1,000-page hazard mitigation plan, assembled with representatives from each town in Warren County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the county to review and update the plan every five years.
Warren County is subject to some of the biggest natural threats, including flooding, ice storms, and winter storms, but can also experience tornadoes, earthquakes, wildfires and infestations.
DISASTER HIGHLIGHTS
Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Jim Lieberum said the top three natural hazards in the United States are flooding, ice storms and winter storms, in that order, and the Adirondacks has them all.
Below are some highlights.
- Warren County has experienced 11 presidential declarations of natural disasters since 1954
- An ice jam in the Hudson River in the Thurman/Stony Creek area resulted in flooding that closed state Route 418 in mid-January.
- An F-0 class tornado touched down in North Creek on July 8, 2014.
- A Memorial Day 2011 rain storm dropped 4 to 6 inches of rain in a matter of hours and caused $6 million worth of damage in Thurman.
- An earthquake 17 years ago damaged house foundations in Thurman.
- Infestation is considered a natural hazard, and may include insects, such as the emerald ash borer, or flooding resulting from beaver dams.
- Wildfires are also possible, especially in particularly dry areas of Warren County.
- Warren County must experience about $242,000 in damage before it is eligible for federal disaster funds.
- New York State must experience $28 million in damage before it may apply for federal disaster aid.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 12 meeting, the Chester Town Board agreed to:
Re-advertise for bids for a 1999 Ford F-250 pick up truck;
Authorized the supervisor to sign agreement with Warren County and Town of Chester for the town to accept $41,667 for combating aquatic invasive species in publicly accessed water bodies within the Town of Chester;
Authorized supervisor to sign the Warren County Local Tourism Promotion and Development amended agreement for 2018 with the Town of Chester;
Authorized supervisor to sign a contract for engineering services between the Town of Chester and Cedarwood Engineering Services;
Authorized an application for a 2018 Arbor Day Community Grant from the NYS Urban Forestry Council for a grant not to exceed $1,000 for planting trees to celebrate Arbor Day 2018. The supervisor was authorized to form a volunteer Tree Committee for the purpose of advising and coordinating tree planting projects in the town;
Authorized an application to the State of New York file the Annual Update Document (AUD) after Feb. 27. Towns with a population of under 5,000 are required to file an AUD 60 days after fiscal year end, because the towns might not have all the necessary information available to close the books for FY 2017 by the end of February. A 60-day extension is possible with a written request to the Office of State Comptroller;
Authorized town clerk to advertise for posting of weight limits on town roads as set at the discretion of the Superintendent of Highways;
Approved Occupancy Tax funding requests for $1,200 for Tri-Lakes Business Alliance St. Patrick’s Day Parade, $1,000 for TBLA Winter Carnival, and $1,000 for North Warren Chamber of Commerce Krazy Downhill Derby;
Accepted the resignation of Edna Wells from the Zoning Ordinance Review Committee;
Accepted the resignation of Ron Lauzon from the Library Board of Trustees. ;
Authorized registration and other expenses for the Water superintendent and deputy to attend the New York Rural Water Association annual conference.;
Approved a request from the North Warren Parent-Teacher Organization to host a 5k run on June 3;
Set March 13 and Sept. 11 as dates for regular Chester Town Board meetings at the Pottersville Fire House.