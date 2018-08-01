County eyes airport taxi regulations

× Expand Stock photo Passenger is waiting for taxi The Clinton County Legislature may soon seek to impose new regulations on cab companies that operate at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

PLATTSBURGH | As the number of local taxi companies continues to rise, county officials are considering designating an official cab company for Plattsburgh International Airport and imposing regulations on cabs that pick up passengers there.

The regulations would likely be modeled after the City of Plattsburgh’s taxi policies, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig, which include limits on the maximum fare cabs can charge within city boundaries, requires cabs prominently post fare prices and requires taxis to register for a license to operate there.

TAXI BOOM

Between 2015 and 2017, the number of taxi cabs licensed to operate in the City of Plattsburgh increased by about 46 percent, from 28 to 41 vehicles, according to licensing reports obtained by The Sun.

The number of licensed cab companies between those two years increased from six to eight, with two existing companies dropping off the list and five new ones signing on.

It’s unclear to what the increase can be attributed:

Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) speculated the uptick may have something to do with the blossoming medical taxi industry, and state reforms that have shuttled Medicaid patients from public transport into private cabs as a cost-saving measure.

Kreig wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what that would be attributed to other than the entrepreneurial spirit of local people wanting to start their own business,” he said.

Mayor Colin Read sidestepped the question.

“The city has not been included in the discussions of county plans for a designated taxi cab company,” Read said in an email. “If people pick up their ride at the multi-modal facility, any city residents would have the luxury of inexpensive fares based on the zone system the city uses. I’d offered the county to work out an extension of that zone system so we can protect our residents for monopoly pricing.”

In an effort to encourage a consistent taxi experience for fliers as they leave the terminal, Kreig floated the idea of regulated fares paired with a suggestion that the county designate an official cab company to service the airport.

Legislators appeared supportive of the idea.

“Put something together for county consideration,” Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), chair of the Plattsburgh International Airport subcommittee, told Kreig.

“I want to make sure that (whatever is proposed) is an industry standard,” Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9) added.

At Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont, the airport has an official list of privately-owned taxicab operators on hand that are registered to do business at the airport.

BTV also has a specific fee structure for cabs that pick up passengers at the airport, though those regulations include a minimum fare, not a maximum fare.

The Albany International Airport has Capialand Taxi as its authorized “contact cab company,” and Capialand has a taxi stand located across from the terminal to service passengers.

Taxis all have meters to display fares, and are required to provide service until one half hour after the arrival of the final flight of the day — even if that flight is delayed, according to the airport’s website.

NO ACTION YET

The city is the only municipality in Clinton County that currently requires registration of taxi cabs and imposes a fare limit.

In 2015 the companies registered to operate in the city included Plattsburgh City Taxi, CC Cab, C&L Taxi, Avalanche Taxi, JMS Taxi and an unidentified company owned by Jean Traistaru of Plattsburgh.

Last year Plattsburgh City Taxi, CC Cab and C&L Taxi remained registered, with Town Taxi & Medical Transport, JW’s Taxi, Mussen’s Taxi, MM Taxi & Medical Transport and Northern Taxi joining the list.

Companies not registered with the City of Plattsburgh can still drop off passengers in the city, but are not legally authorized to pick up passengers.

Officials in the Town of Plattsburgh, where the airport is located, have discussed the possibility of imposing restrictions on cabs, but no formal action has been taken.

“We’re not at a point where we’re looking at it,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman told legislators.

Kreig is expected to present proposed regulations for taxis operating at the Plattsburgh International Airport in the coming months.