County eyes mid-summer tax auction

Essex County is slated to have a tax auction this summer, reported the county treasurer.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The county treasurer’s office is in the process of sending out past-due notices to tax-delinquent homeowners.

Property owners who owe 2012 and 2013 taxes have until June 1 to pay up before the county starts foreclosure proceedings.

A total of 49 homeowners have settled out of 358.

“It’s not as large as expected, but I’m sure we will get a big surge in May,” Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin told lawmakers on Monday.

Diskin estimated 100-150 properties will be auctioned off at the next tax sale, which is slated for late-July or early-August.

The county recently hired outside help to speed up the title search process, the first step in the auction process.

That step cost the county $100,000, Diskin said. But officials are finally close to being caught up on searches, a frequent sore spot as lawmakers grumbled over the infrequency of the auctions, which they have long said must be held twice annually to curb revenue losses and further deterioration.

“I would expect by late-September or early-October, we’ll have another sale and we’ll be caught up,” Diskin said.

Early estimates reveal 450 properties for 2014 and 2015.

Diskin said his office facilitates a multi-level search process to track down owners of the properties before the official booklet goes out.

If owners cannot be determined after a search of second addresses, the office notifies the U.S. Postal Service, conducts searches through the Essex County Surrogate’s Court, and checks with the county’s Real Property Tax Service for new addresses.

The auction service uses GPS to locate homeowners.

“Once those postings are done, we fulfill what we need to do,” Diskin said.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he wanted the county to funnel some proceeds of tax sales into an account to maintain dilapidated properties.

“It’s a serious problem, not only in my town, but some of the others,” Scozzafava said. “One of them is ready to fall into the street on Elizabeth Street.”

Diskin agreed, and said if the county hasn’t already done so, he’d be open to the idea.

But the past few sales have not netted a profit, he said.