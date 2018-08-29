County eyes occupancy tax for short-term rentals

× Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan has asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors to consider a change to the local law to allow the county to collect occupancy tax on short-term rentals, which would include Airbnb rentals. A representative of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce said the members support the change, hoping it will level the playing field in the lodging business. Photo by Christopher South

WARREN COUNTY | Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan has asked the Board of Supervisors to amend its local law to include “short-term vacation rentals,” including Airbnb rentals, among tourist accommodations and to collect occupancy tax.

The Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing on the matter for Friday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. in the supervisors meeting room.

Contacted this week, Swan said the county is in negotiations with Airbnb, an online marketplace for short-term rentals, regarding how to collect the occupancy tax from them.

According to Swan, Airbnb is one of about eight or nine major sites in the online rental market, and the county is trying to work out how to collect the occupancy tax from these kinds of rentals.

Neighboring Essex County has been collecting the 3 percent tax from Airbnb rentals for nearly two years, and according to Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin, there has been a significant increase in the amount of occupancy tax collected.

“From the end of 2015 to now we have collected about $630,000 in additional occupancy tax. That’s a considerable adjustment,” Diskin said.

Diskin said he did not have a breakdown of the figures that would indicate how much was from Airbnb and how much was due to increased business at hotels and motels.

Diskin also said other online rental sites were not cooperating the way Airbnb is, and the county is telling those engaging in short-term rentals they would be responsible for collecting occupancy tax on their own.

Amy Levine from the Warren County Counsel’s office said she reviewed Essex County’s occupancy tax law and some other information, and looked at legislation and ordinances related to short-term rentals in other places in New York.

At least 24 of New York’s 62 counties have some agreement with Airbnb.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will consider a change to its local law, which adds to the description of a hotel, motel or tourist facilities the phrase, “short-term vacation rentals,” and “any other similar accommodations by whatever name designated.”

Swan said charging occupancy tax on hotel and motel rooms, while not charging the same tax for short term house rentals, has been matter of contention for some business people.

“This is a hot-button item with hoteliers and towns,” Swan said.

Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Gina Mintzer executive director spoke to the Board of Supervisors Legislative and Rules Committee last week. She said the issue is leveling the playing field for all people in the lodging businesses. Mintzer said she was aware the county has been negotiating with Airbnb, and believes this is the right thing to do from a legal standpoint, but said it’s about fairness in all areas.

“Right now, if you are a hotel or motel you have other regulations you have to adhere to - public health inspections, fire inspections, workers comp, things that keep the traveling public safe - that’s the concern from the lodging community,” Mintzer said.

She said while the chamber recognizes the need for Airbnb and its counterparts, those rentals should be subject to the same regulations.

“That’s from the voices of our members,” Mintzer said.

Asked if sales tax would also be applied to whole house rentals, Swan said that is a state issue and the county has no authority to collect state sales tax. He agreed it would be a good idea to tell the state it is collecting occupancy tax on short term house rentals.

Swan said the multi-year tax plan looks better than in the past few years, but adding short-term rentals would add an estimated $80,000 to $90,000 to the tax roles.