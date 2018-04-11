County files no confidence motion in NCCC leadership

× Expand The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to publicly state they had no confidence in the president or administration at North Country Community College during its regular board meeting April 9.

ELIZABETHTOWN | After waiting a month, the Essex County Board of Supervisors went through with a vote April 9 of “no confidence” when it comes to North Country Community College (NCCC) President Dr. Steven Tyrell and the administration.

Lawmakers believe the administration has not been fully transparent and expedient in providing info about their programming and how it impacts Essex County students.

“As one of the co-sponsors of (NCCC), (we have) repeatedly requested of the President of North Country Community College and the administration that they provide and pursue a curriculum directed at providing educational services based upon the current and economic and employment climate that would directly benefit students from Essex County,” reads the resolution.

Beneficial programming includes vocational, trade and service curricula to better serve the students, according to the document.

“The provision of this information and action has been slow and incomplete after repeated requests for immediate action... (the board) hereby publicly states it has no confidence in the ability of the current president and the current administration of NCCC to properly address the important current concerns.”

Essex County annually contributes funding to the college along with Franklin County, with each chipping in $2.48 million for the 2017-18 spending plan.

The resolution said Essex County felt neither it or Franklin County had been adequately appraised on all matters.

Stephen Reed, chairman of the NCCC Board of Trustees, said on Monday he wanted to defer comment after the meeting until he had time to clear his head.

He issued a statement Monday evening:

“While I respect the input of the Board of Supervisors, the college board, which works closely with Dr. Tyrell, appreciates the progress being made through recent initiatives such as enhanced shared governance and the Path to Potsdam project,” Reed said. “Dr. Tyrell’s stewardship has kept the college in a fiscally sound position as it moves into the future with prudence and confidence.

College leaders will continue to seek opportunities to sit down with lawmakers to discuss issues that are important to both of us, he said.

“For instance, we are aware of their desire for the college to establish a School of Applied Technology in Ticonderoga, and we are still looking at this initiative.”