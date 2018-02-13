County gets indigent defense lifeline

File photo
Essex County officials passed a pair of resolutions to accept a pair of grants to help fund indigent defense within the county.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will receive over $190,000 in state funding over the next three years to aid in an indigent legal services fund.
Members of the Public Safety Committee voted to accept the funding on Monday, with Essex County Public Defender Brandon Boutelle thanking a member of his staff for helping to acquire the funds.
“I want to thank Kellie King for her time and jumping through all the hoops and red tape needed to go through to get us these grants,” Boutelle said. “One thing on our part is we still have to show improvements and we have to show the state what we are doing with the money.”
County Manager Dan Palmer said the funding is helpful, but was weary of grants being the primary funding source for indigent defense.
“I can’t sit here and tell you these grants are going to continue, but I am being told that this is how these monies will be funneled back to the counties,” Palmer said. “Unfortunately, everything on the state level is funded by grants which is okay, I guess, as long as you keep receiving them.”
RISING COSTS
The county’s assigned counsel costs continue to escalate.
Essex County Auditor Laurie DeZalia told lawmakers once the final numbers are crunched for last year’s spending, the county will likely have blown past the $700,000 budgeted amount by about $37,000.
Most of those costs are for family court, which is not handled by the Essex County Public Defender’s Office and must be outsourced to a pool of participating attorneys.
“I can see that we’re going to continue to grow with that, and once we have to have the plan where we’re having counsel at arraignment, I can only see it getting even bigger,” DeZalia said.
Additional mandated costs, including those associated with the new statewide law signed last year raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18, is only expected to continued to increase the need for additional counsel, local officials have said.
The law will shuttle youthful offenders into the family court system and is expected to impact additional county departments, including probation, mental health services and social services.
Following lawmaker concerns, the Essex County Bar Association is spearheading a committee to explore solutions controlling rising costs.
The county attorney previously prepared a list of cost-saving recommendations — including reducing mileage costs and capping rates — but the effort has stalled.
A planned second component to examine increasing staff at the Public Defender’s Office and contracting with law firms has also failed to gain traction.
“We’ve been spinning our wheels on this forever,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava last month.
Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty asked Boutelle on Monday if the committee had met recently.
Boutelle said they have not and was unaware of their timetable.
“From my opinion, they are stonewalling because the (ECBA) wants nothing to do with this,” Monty said.
“What we have to do is continue to lead the charge and if they want to catch up, then they can catch up,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.
Alex Shmulsky, a criminal defense lawyer who sits on the committee, said the group continues to meet to discuss solutions.
“There’s a lot of interest going into this and the committee is making sure we come up with the best plan for our unique situation in Essex County,” Shmulsky told The Sun.
Shmulsky said lawmakers are welcome to contact him with any questions.
STATEWIDE FUNDS
The grant funds come on the heels of an executive budget proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to offer counties statewide $50.7 million to subsidize indigent defense costs, the first appropriation of a proposed five-year initiative that will cost an estimated $250 million.
That number is subject to change during the budget process, which has a deadline of March 31.
The state Office of Indigent Legal Services (OILS) has prepared an assessment of each of the state’s 62 counties as part of the process, and came up with a figure of $54 million.
Details on those local reports are not yet available to the public, said Joe Wierschem, counsel for the agency, citing the ongoing budget process.
But OILS is in the process of meetings with each county.
“We will be meeting with each of the counties,” Wierschem told The Sun. “We’re basically starting the process now.”
The ongoing reforms are a result of the Hurrell‐Harring settlement, which requires the state to expand constitutionally-mandated public representation across several key areas, including providing counsel at arraignment, caseload relief, boosting eligibility standards and other efforts to improve the quality of service.
Cuomo in the waning hours of 2016 vetoed a standalone bill that would fully taken over the costs from counties, which the New York Association of Counties pegged at least $380 million annually.