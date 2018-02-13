County gets indigent defense lifeline

× Expand File photo Essex County officials passed a pair of resolutions to accept a pair of grants to help fund indigent defense within the county.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will receive over $190,000 in state funding over the next three years to aid in an indigent legal services fund.

Members of the Public Safety Committee voted to accept the funding on Monday, with Essex County Public Defender Brandon Boutelle thanking a member of his staff for helping to acquire the funds.

“I want to thank Kellie King for her time and jumping through all the hoops and red tape needed to go through to get us these grants,” Boutelle said. “One thing on our part is we still have to show improvements and we have to show the state what we are doing with the money.”

County Manager Dan Palmer said the funding is helpful, but was weary of grants being the primary funding source for indigent defense.

“I can’t sit here and tell you these grants are going to continue, but I am being told that this is how these monies will be funneled back to the counties,” Palmer said. “Unfortunately, everything on the state level is funded by grants which is okay, I guess, as long as you keep receiving them.”

RISING COSTS

The county’s assigned counsel costs continue to escalate.

Essex County Auditor Laurie DeZalia told lawmakers once the final numbers are crunched for last year’s spending, the county will likely have blown past the $700,000 budgeted amount by about $37,000.

Most of those costs are for family court, which is not handled by the Essex County Public Defender’s Office and must be outsourced to a pool of participating attorneys.

“I can see that we’re going to continue to grow with that, and once we have to have the plan where we’re having counsel at arraignment, I can only see it getting even bigger,” DeZalia said.

Additional mandated costs, including those associated with the new statewide law signed last year raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18, is only expected to continued to increase the need for additional counsel, local officials have said.

The law will shuttle youthful offenders into the family court system and is expected to impact additional county departments, including probation, mental health services and social services.