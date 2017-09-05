County getting new building

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will pay $165,000 for the former Jehovah’s Witnesses building in Lewis to be used for office space, with one possibility being the Essex County Cooperative Extension Service.

“I think it’s an excellent deal,” Supervisor Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield) said. “We always need space.”

Supervisor Michael Marnell (R-Schroon) said it’s another building to maintain and another parking lot to plow, and he’d oppose it.

Scozzafava said he wouldn’t support the purchase because Cooperative Extension is a contracted, not a county, agency.

“If you chose not to put Cooperative Extension in there, I guarantee I will put another agency in there who needs the space,” County Manager Daniel Palmer said.

The Cooperative Extension building in Westport is in poor condition and needs extensive repairs to continue.

The vote was 13-4 to buy the property, with supervisors Archie Depo (D-Jay), Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah), Marnell, and Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) opposed.

OTHER BUSINESS

The county will pay $12,768 for new radio paging equipment for the Town of Newcomb fire department, using leftover radio project funds.

The current paging system will be moved from Newcomb to Town of Essex emergency services for $4,272.

The issue is the terrain in mountainous Newcomb blocking signals, Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said.

“It’s (the new transmitter) a higher powered unit and it’s being relocated to the water tower,” he said. “It repeats the signal from Gore Mountain (tower).”

He said it doesn’t need to be repaired, just installed in Essex, where paging should be fine using the power of the existing system.

The board unanimously approved the expenditures.

People who attend County Board of Supervisors meetings should be able to hear them better once a new $20,273 sound system is installed.

The board meets in the Old County Courthouse at Elizabethtown. The Dalbec Audio Lab equipment will be paid for from contingency account funds. Passage was unanimous.

The board hasn’t hired a replacement for county auditor Brenda Sullivan, who retired recently, and senior account clerk Laura Carson was unanimously authorized to execute documents in that office as needed.

The county will apply for a certificate of need from the state Department of Health to create a countywide emergency medical service.