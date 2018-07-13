County hires tech to keep track of occupancy tax

× Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan is shown addressing the Board of Supervisors regarding his request for an additional employee to help his office handle matters related to occupancy tax. Photo by Christopher South

QUEENSBURY | The Warren County Board of Supervisors answered an appeal by County Treasurer Mike Swan to hire an additional employee to help his office keep track of occupancy tax payments.

The board has authorized hiring an accounting technician whose main function will be working with occupancy tax.

The position was created effective June 18, but will probably not be filled for at least a month.

Swan said Civil Service is just finishing writing the minimum qualifications for the position, and as soon they are available, his office would be placing the job posting.

The position was created with an annual salary of $46,318, which Swan said would be covered out of the occupancy tax.

Swan appeared previously at a Personnel and Higher Education Committee meeting to explain the need for another employee and later addressed the full board of supervisors.

“Some years ago, our office was criticized for not doing enough audits on occupancy tax,” he said. “Our staff doesn’t have the time to perform audits,” he said. “The percentage of people not paying is getting larger and larger.”

Swan told the board his office has only performed two audits in two years, while the state would like the county to do 20 per year.

Brian Butry, spokesman with the state Comptroller’s Office, said the comptroller’s office’s recommendation in the audit did not specify a specific number, but said the county should strengthen its oversight of occupancy tax, including periodically reviewing new and established businesses that are not filing an occupancy tax return with the county.

The treasurer’s office has to identify businesses required to collect the four-percent tax on transient lodging.

An audit would include examining how the property collects the tax, what it records in sales, what it reports for state sales tax and how it handles exemptions.

The local law spells out what businesses are responsible for collecting occupancy tax and which are not. Certain properties, such as campgrounds, don’t have to collect occupancy tax.

The accounting technician will spend about half of the time auditing occupancy tax payments and the other half of the time dealing with the county’s self-insurance program.

Swan said it’s hard to tell how long individual audits will take, but said the most time consuming portion of the audit involves calling back the business with follow-up questions.

“I would anticipate a audit would take a couple days,” Swan said.