County honors outgoing Sheriff’s Dept. retirees

ELIZABETHTOWN — A pair of former Essex County Sheriff’s Department members were feted by the board of supervisors and Sheriff Richard Cutting.

The board offered resolutions of congratulations to Deputy Scott Bridge and corrections officer Terry Collins, who both recently retired from the force.

“They were both very good officers and in always stings whenever you lose good officers like these,” Cutting said of the duo.

Scott Bridge was named as a Sheriff’s Deputy Aug. 17, 1992.

“He did a lot of good for all the people in this county,” Cutting said.

Collins started working for the Sheriff’s department Jan. 7, 2016, spending over 11 years as a corrections officer at the Essex County Jail.

“Terry was a great corrections officer and is now running his family’s business,” Cutting said.

Both were honored by county resolution as officers who, “dedicated (their) time, attention, knowledge and talent to the county of Essex and it’s residents,” who, “graciously, competently and with professionalism performed (their) duties.”