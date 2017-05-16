County hopes for two rounds of property auctions

ELIZABETHTOWN — The next foreclosed property auction will take place in August, with another scheduled for later in the year, according to Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin.

“We have set a date for the next property auction of Aug. 2 in Ticonderoga for foreclosed properties,” Diskin said during the finance committee meeting of May 15. “We have sent out the notices to everyone and I would think we will start to see some more people coming in at the end of the month.

While Diskin is prepared for the August date, he is also getting ready to start work in the next round of foreclosed property, which he hopes will take place by the end of the year.

“We have all the parcels prepares to go out for notice which are postmarked to be sent out Friday,” Diskin said. “You will probably start getting phone calls from your people the next week.”

Diskin said there were 588 parcels on the list for the new round of foreclosures.

“We have over 2,200 envelopes ready to mail out,” Diskin said “We have put a return date on these properties for Sept. 8. That should give us enough time to go through the rest of the process and and shoot for an auction in late October.”

Diskin added searches are currently being done in the 2016 tax rolls, bringing the county up-to-date with property rolls.

INCREASED FUNDS

Diskin also reported the county had received over $180,000 in increased occupancy tax collections over last year-to-date. He added the increase is due in part to locating more renters and getting them added to the occupancy tax rolls, as well as the strong winter season.

ASSESSMENT ROLES

Real Property tax director Charli Lewis said the Tentative assessment roles have been sent out to each of the towns in the county and are available for review.

Lewis said town assessors will be available to help residents look at the rolls through Grievance Day, which will be held Tuesday, May 23.

Lewis said those assessors who work on multiple towns, the date for Grievance Day may change in order to serve all communities. Those towns include St. Armand (May 24), Westport (May 25) Crown Point (May 25), Elizabethtown (May 25), Keene (June 1) and Lewis (June 6).