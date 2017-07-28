County hopes to create indoor horse arena

× Expand File photo Essex County may soon have a year-round home for equine events with the addition of a pre-engineered building on the small show ring at the fairgrounds in Westport.

WESTPORT — The local gymkhana season could grow into a 12-month season thanks to a grant to the Essex County Fairgrounds.

The grant in the amount of $96,153 was given to the county to help enclose the small horse show ring at the fairgrounds with a pre-engineered building.

“We are looking to go out for bid on the materials to build and have the winning vendor supply the calculations,” said Essex County DPW Superintendent Jim Dougan. “We will then see what we have to do in order to get the whole project done within the grant.”

Fairgrounds committee chairman Shawn Gillilland said it will help the showing community throughout the year.

“There are a lot of events and when it rains or thunders, we can use this so the event does not get cancelled and we can also extend the season,” Gillilland said. “It can be a winter time riding facility which could also be used for dog shows and other events. It’s part of our vision to extend the use of the fairgrounds as long as we can.”

Moreen Roy, who coordinates horse shows as part of the fair board, also sees an educational opportunity with the possible new building.

“This allows educational equine opportunities for things such as clinics to happen in the off season,” Roy said. “It also definitely would do winter gymkhana series. People always look for events in the winter months.”

The facility would also allow people to work with their animals on an individual basis.

“People would then have a place to work their horses during winter months and when we have shows scheduled and its raining we have a dry place to show versus canceling,” she said.

Dougan said the county hopes they can get the facility in place following this year’s Essex County Fair.