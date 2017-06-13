County, law enforcement partner up for crisis intervention

× Moriah Supervisor Tom Scaozzafava gets his blood pressure checked as part of a tele-medicine demonstration by the Public Health Department June 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN — There will soon be a special Crisis Intervention Team in Essex County.

County Mental Health director Steve Valley said the county would be working along with the New York State Health Department, New York State Police and Essex County Sheriff to develop a CIT.

“This will be a group of police officers, volunteers and others who will receive training on mental health issues and how to deal with them,” Valley said. “This training will probably be the most important part of this program.”

According to Valley, CIT training is a program developed to help police officers in situations involving individuals with mental illness. The concept, known as the “Memphis Model,” is based on where it was first implemented as a pre-arrest jail diversion for those in a mental health crisis.

Valley said the county will bring interested parties into a “systems mapping” workshop to identify areas to build in order to create the CIT.

“We will be co-hosting our mapping session with the Sheriff’s Department June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public safety building,” Valley said. “We are looking forward to participation from almost 30 stakeholders.”

The weeklong CIT training for officers is expected to take place Nov. 13-17 in Lewis.

We are very pleased to have the support of Sheriff Richard Cutting and Maj. John Tibbits, who will have officers there for the workshop,” Valley said. “We are hoping to get other, local departments involved like Lake Placid and Ticonderoga. We have also asked Saranac Lake to come take part.”

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT

Social Services Commissioner Mike Mascarenas announced a program through his department and Adirondack Community Action Programs for summer employment for youth between the ages of 14-20.

“This is a program where youth can apply for work through OneWorkSource and ACAP and work can be set up through their home community,” Mascarenas said.

Mascarenas said applicants must meet eligibility guidelines, and information packets are available through local school guidance offices.

As for youth who are going to be working at local summer youth commission camps, Mascarenas announced the needed training sessions.

CPR/First Aid Training will take place at Moriah Central School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (registration at 8:45 a.m.) on the following dates for the following summer programs: Keene and Moriah June 26; Crown Point, Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport June 27; and Jay, North Elba, Willsboro and Ticonderoga June 29.

Municipal training will be held at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School from 9 a.m. until noon June 28. All counselors must attend, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m.

NOT JUST LYME

Sue Allott from the Department of Health said while tick-borne Lyme Disease is a major concern in Essex County this season, there have also been two diagnosed cases of another potentially lethal tick-spread disease known as Anaplasmosis.

According to the department’s report, Anaplasmosis is a serious and sometimes fatal disease which has followed a similar geographic track as Lyme Disease.

The department has upgraded it’s tick-borne disease outreach plan which includes support for schools, camps, the Office for the Aging and health care providers.