County lawmakers asked to help snuff out smoking

Adirondack Health Institute's Tom Tallon briefed Essex County lawmakers on Tobacco 21 on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Photo by Pete DeMola.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The movement to snuff out adolescent smoking has reached Essex County.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Human Services Committee was asked on Monday to draft a resolution raising the county’s tobacco sale age from 18 to 21.

Doing so will help reduce smoking amongst the county’s estimated 1,700 youngsters by widening the age gap between teenagers and adults who may purchase tobacco products for them, said Public Health Director Linda Beers.

“Fourteen, 15 and 16 year olds very seldom have social relationships with 21 year olds,” Beers said.

According to a report by the Adirondack Health Institute (AHI), the ages of 18 to 21 are a critical period when many smokers move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use, 95 percent of whom begin before the age of 21.

“Nicotine really plays havoc on a teen brain,” said Tom Tallon, a population health improvement program manager with AHI.

The push is part of Tobacco 21, a national campaign to reduce premature deaths caused by smoking.

HIGHER THAN AVERAGE

With 16.6 percent of the county’s adult population identifying themselves as smokers, Essex County ranks slightly higher than the statewide average of 15.6 percent (At 27 percent, Franklin County ranks highest in the North Country; Clinton, 22.6 percent).

Statistics aren’t available to gauge the number of underage smokers in Essex County. But with a rate of 21.2 percent of smokers between the ages of 18 and 24, the North Country number dwarfs the statewide average of 13 percent.

Bringing these numbers down will be key to saving lives, Beers said.

A resolution by the county would give efforts in the state legislature momentum.

While legislation has made it out of both chambers’ respective health committees, the bills remain stalled.

“It’s not going to become state law until more counties pass it,” Beers said.

Beers encouraged lawmakers to schedule similar presentations in their towns.

“I know there’s a lot of support on this, but we need full support before we can adopt a resolution on Tobacco 21,” Beers said. “To make it a state law, we need more counties to contribute.”