County lawmakers asked to help snuff out smoking

Adirondack Health Institute’s Tom Tallon briefed Essex County lawmakers on Tobacco 21 on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
Photo by Pete DeMola.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The movement to snuff out adolescent smoking has reached Essex County.
The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Human Services Committee was asked on Monday to draft a resolution raising the county’s tobacco sale age from 18 to 21.
Doing so will help reduce smoking amongst the county’s estimated 1,700 youngsters by widening the age gap between teenagers and adults who may purchase tobacco products for them, said Public Health Director Linda Beers.
“Fourteen, 15 and 16 year olds very seldom have social relationships with 21 year olds,” Beers said.
According to a report by the Adirondack Health Institute (AHI), the ages of 18 to 21 are a critical period when many smokers move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use, 95 percent of whom begin before the age of 21.
“Nicotine really plays havoc on a teen brain,” said Tom Tallon, a population health improvement program manager with AHI.
The push is part of Tobacco 21, a national campaign to reduce premature deaths caused by smoking.
HIGHER THAN AVERAGE
With 16.6 percent of the county’s adult population identifying themselves as smokers, Essex County ranks slightly higher than the statewide average of 15.6 percent (At 27 percent, Franklin County ranks highest in the North Country; Clinton, 22.6 percent).
Statistics aren’t available to gauge the number of underage smokers in Essex County. But with a rate of 21.2 percent of smokers between the ages of 18 and 24, the North Country number dwarfs the statewide average of 13 percent.
Bringing these numbers down will be key to saving lives, Beers said.
A resolution by the county would give efforts in the state legislature momentum.
While legislation has made it out of both chambers’ respective health committees, the bills remain stalled.
“It’s not going to become state law until more counties pass it,” Beers said.
Beers encouraged lawmakers to schedule similar presentations in their towns.
“I know there’s a lot of support on this, but we need full support before we can adopt a resolution on Tobacco 21,” Beers said. “To make it a state law, we need more counties to contribute.”
SKEPTICAL SUPERS
Lawmakers appeared skeptical.
“I’m not a big fan of just creating laws,” said Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew. “I think in some way, it invites criminalization.”
“I really think this starts with education in the schools,” said North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi. “I think coming to the town boards and speaking to the board members is frankly a waste of time.”
Politi, however, indicated he would ultimately support a countywide effort.
“I’m against smoking, too,” Politi said. “I gotta stand next to (Moriah Supervisor Tom) Scozzafava all the time and see him smoke outside.”
Scozzafava, who said he does not smoke on county property, has tried to quit several times — including removing ashtrays from his shower.
But he said he would support the countywide effort, citing the need to curb underage smoking.
Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally worried about the impact on retail outlets in his community, namely because Warren County is just a short drive away.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland said he “philosophically disagreed” with the measure.
“I don’t believe in the nanny state,” Gillilland said. “If we allow (18 year olds) to go overseas and get their bodies blown apart, I think they can make the decision to smoke or not.”
Gillilland also disputed the narrative that the U.S. military was turning down recruits due to smoking-related ailments.
“The reason kids are not being able to come into the military is not smoking — it’s our obesity epidemic,” he said.
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease and premature death in the U.S., killing a half-million Americans every year, including 28,000 New Yorkers.
Two-hundred and thirteen Essex County residents died prematurely due to heart disease, cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease in 2014, according to the AHI.
A handful of counties across the Empire State have a tobacco sale age of 21, including all five boroughs of New York City.
Beers said several counties across the North Country are weighing similar resolutions.
“Clinton is really pushing hard with their legislators,” Beers said. “I’d say there’s four or five other counties at the verge of passing it.”