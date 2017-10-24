County legislator candidates underscore broadband needs

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo County Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) and her opponent in the upcoming general election, former legislator Robert Butler, last week outlined the main priorities of their respective campaigns. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next

SARANAC | Bringing broadband to rural Clinton County, combating the opiate crisis and promoting bipartisanship at the county level.

These are three things that both County Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) and her opponent, former legislator Robert Butler, say are among the top priorities of their respective campaigns.

According to Waldron, the primary difference between their campaigns lies in a cultural divide.

“(Butler) lives less than a mile from the Town of Plattsburgh and has been sheltered from the challenges just 10 miles west into areas that have not had basic utilities such as broadband and cell service.”

Area 6 encompasses the towns of Saranac and Black Brook.

“I live on the Standish Road in the hamlet of Clayburg. Myself, my neighbors, and three quarters of Area 6 are paying satellite companies far too much for far too little,” she said.

“I completely understand these issues because I live in the unserved area.”

At a press conference last Wednesday, Butler said that much still needs to be done to improve cellphone service and bring broadband into the area.

“This area has so many dead spots, it’s incredible,” Butler said.

The state aims to fully wire the state with high speed broadband by the end of 2018 using a combination of private and public funding.

Providers won bids to provide broadband to homeowners in Altona, Mooers, Black Brook and Chazy as part of the second round of state grants announced in February — but not Saranac.

Bidding for the third and final round closed in September.

“We have had success with broadband companies bidding our area under the Phase 3 initiative from the governor,” Waldron said. “We are now waiting to see if a broadband company will awarded the bid.”

The proposed $500 million in statewide investment joins at least $170 million earmarked by the Federal Communications Commission.

Bombay-based Mohawk Networks has submitted a Phase 3 bid to serve Clinton and Franklin counties, according to Marketing and Sales Supervisor Claudia Tarbell.

“We applied for the area within those counties that are unserved,” she said. “The bid was submitted on time — now we’re just waiting to hear back.”