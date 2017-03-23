County may ban security alarms from calling 911

× Expand File photo Essex County is considering a local law that would prohibit local security alarms from automatically dialing the local 911 center when triggered.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Those who have recently tried calling 911 but got a busy signal, the culprit may be a home alarm system.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish is asking the county for a local law that would prohibit local security alarms from automatically dialing the local 911 center when tripped.

Several recent incidents have led to home systems repetitively calling the emergency line.

The practice ties up lines and can pose a threat to public safety.

Jaquish cited a recent false alarm at a seasonal home in Schroon Lake.

“In doing that, it literally dialed 911 100 times,” Jaquish told the Essex County Board of Supervisors. “This thing was dialing every four minutes. It was tying up dispatch — that’s how it can become dangerous.”

Authorities ultimately had to have the homeowner’s phone disconnected.

“We requested to prohibit his alarm system from dialing 911,” Jaquish said. “This is a case where it’s automated, and there’s no person in control.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened, he said.

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said he is researching laws in other localities to use as a blueprint, and suggested penalizing homeowners whose systems automatically call 911 first instead of security companies.

“I think the first option is legit and doesn’t violate anyone’s rights,” Manning said.

The proposed legislation, which officials characterized as a “nuisance law,” wouldn’t jeopardize anyone’s ability to have a home security system, but would rather require the alarms to first contact the security company.

Supervisor Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield) said he has installed municipal alarms for years at town-owned facilities and has never considered programming the devices to first call Essex County Emergency Services.

“It’s amazing that this would be done,” Morrow said.

The resolution passed the Public Safety Committee and now heads to Ways and Means.