County may rotate hazardous waste collection sites

× Expand File photo Moriah may be one of the sites where county residents can deposit hazardous household materials as part of an annual county-sponsored clean-up day. Pictured above: A wheelbarrow of corroded cans discovered at the Essex County Fairgounds in Westport in July 2016.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers are considering including Moriah to the list of sites where county residents can drop off their hazardous household waste this summer.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) and Joe Giordano (I-Ticonderoga) asked the Department of Public Works Committee to consider the location over North Hudson due to greater population density.

Last year’s event saw collections in North Elba, North Hudson and Lewis.

Scozzafava has long argued for a more central location site.

“It would make sense to try it there for a year,” Scozzafava said.

Giordano said Ticonderoga residents have raised the issue with him.

“Most people find it’s too inconvenient to travel to those places,” he said.

The committee voted to include Moriah as a fourth location provided the vendor can accommodate the request. If not, North Hudson will be swapped out.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said a central site may boost turnout.

“We ought to try one or the other — or both,” Preston said. “It seems like with their population alone, (Moriah) would have a large number.”

The important thing, he said, is that rubbish is “not just thrown over a bank somewhere.”

County workers last year uncovered a secret dump at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

The county spent $44,000 on the collections program in 2015, and $66,000 in 2016.

While the state reimburses half, all costs must be paid up front, said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer, which means he will likely have to ask the Essex County Board of Supervisors to authorize more funding.

“You can add the fourth site,” Palmer said. “Just understand when I come to you, I will ask you to take money out of contingency.”

Palmer said the North Hudson site has garnered significant turnout.

“I think the idea was to get a location in the southern part — Schroon, Minerva, Newcomb — but I’m not opposed,” said Ron Moore (R-North Hudson). “It doesn’t matter to me one way or the other where it’s going.”

Lawmakers said they hoped county workers could track metrics — including tonnage and population statistics — that can be used while planning locations in the future.

“We don’t track the number of people themselves because the contractor handles every aspect of it,” Palmer said.

This year’s Hazardous Waste Days are tentatively scheduled for June 10, July 8 and Aug. 26.

The drop-off is open to residents only, and businesses cannot participate.