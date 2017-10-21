County may seek emergency data system

× Expand File photo Members of the Essex County Board of supervisors discussed a county-wide emergency calling and texting service as well as moving the fingerprinting services to the Public Safety Building in Lewis.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A new messaging system could soon be alerting residents of Essex County about potential emergencies.

Based on the systems used by many schools in the area, the Essex County Board of Supervisors brought up the idea of using Citizen’s Alert software during the Public Safety committee meeting Oct. 9.

“I think it is something that should be purchased for all of our towns,” said North Elba supervisor Roby Politi, who said he was looking into the system for his constituents. “If something happens, it would be a good program to have.”

Essex County EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw said a prospective system would alert residents to emergencies and resources through telephone, email and text,

“I was really impressed,” Bashaw said. “Their calls included where to find emergency centers, hours they would be open, updates on power outages and where they could go to access FEMA applications.”

“It would be a nice system in knowing you could get the most up-to-date information,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

“The price we were quoted in Minerva was about 15 cents per call,” said Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally. “It is exactly the same system the school uses. The biggest problem we are having is compiling the list of phone numbers so we can contact everyone in the town.”

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said he would make looking into the system a priority over the next month.

MOVING FINGERPRINT SERVICES

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty addressed moving the fingerprinting services for the county from the offices in Elizabethtown to the Public Safety Building in Lewis.

“It would give people more options to come and get their finger printing done,” Monty said. “There will be someone there every day and (Sheriff) Richard (Cutting) has offered to be open a couple evenings each week if needed.”

Cutting said, “We should have someone here 24-7 who would be able to operate the machine. At the county building, we have only been doing them on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Monty said fingerprinting takes staffers at the county personnel office away from their jobs.

“The law enforcement officers are already familiar with the machine and the fingerprinting process,” Monty said.

Cutting said there is a revenue stream with the fingerprinting services, but called the effect “negligible.”