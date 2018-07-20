County mental health to expand services

ELIZABETHTOWN | Supervisors gave the Essex County Mental Health agency approval to add two more satellite clinics in area schools.

Clinics will be open this fall in Crown Point and Willsboro Central Schools.

The county’s mental health agency already has counseling clinics open in Moriah, Ticonderoga, Keene and Schroon Central Schools with Lake Placid schools served by a clinic in the Adirondack Medical Center at Lake Placid.

County Mental Health Services Director Terri Morse said the satellite clinics are established to serve area children.

“There will be a therapist at the school providing mental health services at least one day a week, mostly during the school year. It could extend into the summer,” she said in an interview with The Sun after meeting with supervisors on the Human Services Committee.

The supervisors approved the agency’s request to expand.

“We are in five other schools in Essex County, this will be our sixth and seventh satellite clinic,” Morse said.

Having clinic hours in area schools, she explained, helps keep children at schools instead of spending time to come to travel to and from Elizabethtown where their offices are located.

“We provide mental health counseling for family issues and to help students learn how to cope with life challenges.”

Health insurance generally provides coverage for the counseling service.

“It is available to all the students,” Morse said.

The Crown Point and Willsboro school clinics will start in September.

There is an expense for getting services to the school, she explained.

But Essex County provides funding to operate and staff the clinics.

“We’re trying to think of creative ways to reach communities further from Elizabethtown. We work to improve the health in mind, body and spirit of all Essex County residents, and we feel this is one way to help the children have more tools for a healthier lifestyle.”

Essex County Mental Health clinic contact phone number is:

(518) 873-3670

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toll-free emergency service is available at 1-888-854-3773 for outreach after hours, on weekends and on holidays.