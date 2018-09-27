County moves to implement sexual harassment policy

× Supervisors take a break between meetings on Monday. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The #MeToo movement sweeping the nation has landed in Essex County, where all county employees must now undergo sexual harassment training.

The new state Department of Labor law requires the training be interactive and repeated annually.

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said county administrators are considering using online resources as a component.

The new law takes effect Oct. 9.

Palmer said the county is well-positioned to adapt.

“The (state-provided) sexual harassment policy is not a lot different from what Essex County has in place,” Palmer said.

The state legislature approved the legislation earlier this spring with support from state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

Every county, city, town, village, school district, or other public entity would be required to develop a sexual harassment prevention policy that applies to all employees and which includes investigation procedures and a standard complaint form, according to a news release from the Senate Majority.

“Each complaint would be confidential and the policy must include the prevention of intimidation, retaliation, or coercion to help protect the complainant. The measure also standardizes the process for state government.”

The state provided a model for policy guidance in August along with a sample complaint form and related documents.

The new law applies across the board equally to all municipalities, such as towns, villages, schools, as well as to private employers.

Palmer told county lawmakers at the Personnel Committee meeting on Monday that he is in the process of preparing similar sexual harassment policy and documents for all 18 towns in Essex County.

LAW IMPACTS COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCESS

The new sexual harassment law also applies to any company, even those outside of New York state, that seek work on municipal projects through a competitive bidding process.

Which means Essex County bids, Palmer said, “will have to ask if private employer has sexual harassment policy in place and if they do annual training.”

Palmer said the county would notify everyone on the current bid list of the new legal requirement.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty asked what happens if a company bidding for work from Essex County does not have sexual harassment policy in place.

“Then that’s a deal-breaker for them?” Monty inquired.

It is, under the new law, Palmer said.

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow reframed the same question.

“So we go out for bids...and the lowest bidder doesn’t have a sexual harassment (policy)...we can’t use them?” he asked.

Affirmed again, Morrow said the new legal requirement is “ridiculous.”

The deadline for completion of sexual harassment training is January 1, 2019.

NY.GOV Info

FAQ

By what date do all of my employees need to be trained?

All employees must complete the model training or a comparable training that meets the minimum standards by January 1, 2019.

How often must employees receive sexual harassment training?

Employees must be trained at least once per year. In subsequent years, this may be based on the calendar year, anniversary of each employee’s start date or any other date the employer chooses.

What about new employees or those who start after January 1?

All employees must complete sexual harassment training within 30 calendar days of starting their job.

What if an employee only works part-time?

Employers are required to ensure that all employees receive training.

By January 1, 2019, employers must provide sexual harassment training to all employees located in New York State.

The New York State Bar Association has a comprehensive report about the new laws and how they impact attorneys:

http://www.nysba.org/Section/Municipal_Lawyer/New_Legislation_on_Sexual_Harassment_Will_Significantly_Affect_the_Handling_of_These_Cases_for_Municipalities/