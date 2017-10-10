County mulls emergency radio replacement

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Clinton County Board of Legislators’ finance subcommittee last week mulled the possibility of switching the county’s emergency radio system to a new model.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County’s current emergency radio system was installed while Bill Clinton was still president, and according to Emergency Services Director Eric Day, it’s at the end of its life.

Representatives of Motorola, the company that services the county’s system, last week presented the Clinton County Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee with a $7.6 million estimate to replace the 23 year old system with an updated digital version.

That funding total hinges on the county’s ability to secure a $2 million state grant to cover the principal, according to Motorola Area Sales Manager Lance Hamilton, and an additional annual $580,000 state grant.

The list price for the system is set at just over $12 million.

All of these figures, said Hamilton, are dependent upon the county signing onto an agreement by November.

The county’s radio system currently serves over 55 entities, including local fire departments, the Clinton County Sheriffs Office, New York State Police and Plattsburgh International Airport among others, according to Day.

Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10) asked if the cost of the radios that serve the hospital could somehow be reimbursed by the hospital.

“The hospital contributes something to every taxpayer in this county,” Day said.

Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) said that by discussing a radio system overhaul, the county is putting “the cart before the horse.”

“We’ve taken on $50 million in airport debt,” he said.

“It’s time to replace this system,” Day told legislators. “We can’t get parts for the controller anymore.”

If the controller dies, it will force emergency personnel to use cellphones — and during a crisis, cell towers often get overloaded, he said.

“We need a system that’s reliable and will work.”

Ultimately, no action was taken by the finance committee on contracting with Motorola to replace the county’s radio system. Discussions are expected to continue in the coming weeks.