County, municipalities enter road swap agreement

PLATTSBURGH — Three towns have agreed to swap out sections of Military Turnpike for county-owned roads.

Plattsburgh, Peru and Schuyler Falls entered into a road trade agreement with Clinton County to swap their sections of Military Turnpike for three county roads.

With this exchange, Peru would receive Mannix Road; Schuyler Falls would get Mason Street, and Plattsburgh would obtain a portion of Rand Hill Road.

Schuyler Falls Supervisor Rick Potiker said the town wanted to assume control of Mason Street in order to help better assist the residents who live on that stretch.

Potiker said the town has received several calls this year from residents asking to put up mailboxes or fix ditches. All those calls were referred back to the county since all road changes need to be approved by the county first.

The exchange, Potiker said, would also mean more CHIPS funding for the town.

“It would just make things a lot easier for all of us,” he said.

Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko said the town switched their portion of Military Turnpike for Mannix Road in hopes to address safety concerns.

The Military Turnpike and Brand Hollow Road intersection, Glushko said, has been the site of several accidents throughout the year.

“People fly through the stop sign,” he said. “It’s dangerous and it’s been a headache for the town.”

The town has considered putting up either a stop light or a flashing light to help decrease the amount of car crashes.

The cost, Glushko said, would be around $200,000, which exceeds the town’s budget.

“We’re hoping to see if the county will do something to make it safer,” he said.

Both Schuyler Falls and Peru are on board with the trade.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town is currently working out kinks in their agreement, including the exact portion of Rand Hill Road they’ll take over.

Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe said each of the participating towns, along with the county, will have to pass resolutions to make the trade final.

Rascoe said he anticipates these road swaps to be completed by February 2017.