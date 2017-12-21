County, NCCC continue to look at EMT program

× Essex County EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw talks to members of the board of supervisors about a proposed EMT program which could be offered through North Country Community College in the future. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors heard more about efforts to bring an EMT degree program to North Country Community College during its Dec. 5 monthly board meeting.

County EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw said EMT training is currently done through Mountain Lakes Services with a class scheduled to begin inJanuary at NCCC to see if there is interest.

“There are already 14 students enrolled, and the instructors like to have classes between 12 and 15 students,” Bashaw said.

Bashaw said it would take as many as two years to get a degree program approved, adding there are facilities ready to help sponsor the EMT training program.

“Elizabethtown is looking to help sponsor the course,” Bashaw said. “It could be a program which would be taught in Elizabethtown and then beamed out to other counties. That could be huge for many counties because, as of now, the closest program is in the Hudson Valley. So, for NCCC to enter into a relationship with Mountain Lakes is huge.”

Supervisors said they hope progress continues to move forward.

“I think what we have heard here today is good news,” said Newcomb Supervisor Wes Miga. “I think it’s also good news that this program could be done in a way to get other communities involved in it.”

“I am excited because we are definitely going forward,” Bashaw said.

Dr. Steven Tyrell, president of NCCC, also expressed his excitement for the program.

“I am very much looking forward to see where this program will go for us and for Essex County,” Tyrell said. “We are looking at the demand for a course and cost to determine what is the best course plan to offer. I am pleased this will be a coordinated effort and not something we do alone.”

Tyrell also said there could be a parallel between the proposed EMT and current nursing program at the school.

Crown Point’s Charles Harrington said he likes the idea of the program and feels it will be a strong sell to local students.

“Focusing on the school college nights and BOCES is a good step because that is where you will get your workforce to gather in,” Harrington said.

County Manager Dan Palmer said he believes a workforce will be needed at some point.

“Once we start moving forward and jobs are created, then you will see even more interest,” Palmer said. “There is no question the supply of volunteers is not going to be enough and this will be an issue as we move forward.”