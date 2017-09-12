County nixes Country Club tax forgiveness

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors will not waive penalties and fees on unpaid taxes accrued by the former owner of the Westport Country Club.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Giving a tax break to Consolidated Mortgages LLC has been tuned down by the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The company, which owns the Westport Country Club, had asked for more than $50,000 in tax forgiveness penalties and fees.

The request was tabled from last week, but a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 was held to hear from the property owners.

The board first put the tabled resolution for tax relief back on the floor.

“We tabled this matter to allow Consolidated Mortgage LLC to be present,” County Attorney Daniel Manning III said. “(Westport Supervisor) Ike Tyler came to my office and indicated they were not available. He asked that this be put off until the October meeting for action.”

The board decided to vote, however, on the motion to approve that had been tabled.

“I think if we open this door, we have opened a huge door, and we are going to have many requests,” Scozzafava said. “I cannot support this.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said they had two choices: approve it or deny it.

The board then voted against granting the relief, 12-0, with six members absent.

The vote effectively denied the request from Consolidated Mortgage LLC.

At last week’s session, many supervisors spoke against the tax relief.

“Their cost (to buy the mortgage) was $60,000,” Supervisor Roby Politi (R-North Elba) said. “They bought it at a bankruptcy auction. There’s been no attempt to pay their taxes.”

He said it was sold subject to all liens and encumbrances.

“And now their request is to eliminate portions of those liens,” Politi said.

Consolidated Mortgages had a large investment with the prior owners, Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) said, calling it a complex situation.

“Their attorney called me and said they will pay all their back taxes by the Sept. 8 redemption date,” County Attorney Daniel Manning III said.

The assessment is about $1.4 million for two parcels, Manning said. Interest and penalties are $51,282 for 2013-15 on the first parcel, and that would be forgiven by the county, and taxes of $156,207 would be paid on the set date. For the second parcel, the firm would also pay any interest and penalties with the 2016-17 taxes, totaling $13,788.