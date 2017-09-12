County nixes Country Club tax forgiveness

File photo
The Essex County Board of Supervisors will not waive penalties and fees on unpaid taxes accrued by the former owner of the Westport Country Club.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Giving a tax break to Consolidated Mortgages LLC has been tuned down by the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
The company, which owns the Westport Country Club, had asked for more than $50,000 in tax forgiveness penalties and fees.
The request was tabled from last week, but a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 was held to hear from the property owners.
The board first put the tabled resolution for tax relief back on the floor.
“We tabled this matter to allow Consolidated Mortgage LLC to be present,” County Attorney Daniel Manning III said. “(Westport Supervisor) Ike Tyler came to my office and indicated they were not available. He asked that this be put off until the October meeting for action.”
The board decided to vote, however, on the motion to approve that had been tabled.
“I think if we open this door, we have opened a huge door, and we are going to have many requests,” Scozzafava said. “I cannot support this.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said they had two choices: approve it or deny it.
The board then voted against granting the relief, 12-0, with six members absent.
The vote effectively denied the request from Consolidated Mortgage LLC.
At last week’s session, many supervisors spoke against the tax relief.
“Their cost (to buy the mortgage) was $60,000,” Supervisor Roby Politi (R-North Elba) said. “They bought it at a bankruptcy auction. There’s been no attempt to pay their taxes.”
He said it was sold subject to all liens and encumbrances.
“And now their request is to eliminate portions of those liens,” Politi said.
Consolidated Mortgages had a large investment with the prior owners, Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) said, calling it a complex situation.
“Their attorney called me and said they will pay all their back taxes by the Sept. 8 redemption date,” County Attorney Daniel Manning III said.
The assessment is about $1.4 million for two parcels, Manning said. Interest and penalties are $51,282 for 2013-15 on the first parcel, and that would be forgiven by the county, and taxes of $156,207 would be paid on the set date. For the second parcel, the firm would also pay any interest and penalties with the 2016-17 taxes, totaling $13,788.
If the taxes aren’t paid by the tax redemption date or by an Oct. 20 repurchase date, the property will be seized for non-payment of taxes and placed in a county tax auction, according to the resolution.
County Manager Daniel Palmer advised against the forgiveness.
“I think it’s a dangerous road to go down,” Palmer said. “What about those businesses in the county that meet their tax obligations; what does it say to them?”
Manning said he believed representatives of Consolidated Mortgages should be at a meeting to answer questions.
“They knew from ‘13 on that the taxes were due,” Manning said. “If you have questions (about that) I don’t feel comfortable answering them.”
Tyler successfully moved to table the resolution at full board “so we can get all information.”
SPRAWLING DISCUSSION
It all started two weeks ago, when the County Ways and Means Committee authorized the county attorney to draft a resolution waiving at least a portion of the $65,000 in interest and penalties owed on back taxes before the current owners took ownership of the course last year.
Lawmakers during a sprawling, untethered discussion indicated they would grant the waivers — but only if the new owners paid the full amount owed in back taxes by Oct. 20.
Otherwise, the 327-acre property would be headed to a tax auction, which it is now.
Roughly $160,000 in back taxes are owed on the property, said Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin.
Lawmakers engaged in the hour-long discussion following a request by Tyler, who staked the potential penalty forgiveness directly to the economic future of the community.
Selling the facility would lead to a “devastating impact,” he said.
The Westport Country Club employs 8 to 10 employees in a town with few businesses, he said.
“Westport is asking for your help,” Tyler said.
Consolidated Mortgage LLC, Robert Hall, Leslie Hall-Butzer and Rickie Hall are managing the links this season.
Hall-Butzer and Robert Hall removed the property from former owner John Hall’s ownership with a mortgage purchase about three years ago, sparking bankruptcy and litigation.
John Hall, Diskin said, paid a portion of the 2013 taxes before going bankrupt the following year.
But before doing so, he hashed out an installment payment plan with the county.
“He agreed to pay off over 24 months, which is allowed by law. He made 18 of those payments,” Diskin said.
John Hall ultimately paid $43,000 of the amount that was owed at the time, the treasurer said.
Tyler said the new owners want to keep the facility open and running — and even plan on expanding their services.
And they have indicated they intend on paying back the full amount of taxes owed, he said.
“They want to pay them back as soon as possible,” Tyler said.
Diskin said the county typically doesn’t waive fees on interest or penalties unless they’ve made a mistake, which is not the case here.
The treasurer confirmed there were other businesses in the county facing the same predicament.
Supervisor Ron Moore (R-North Hudson) said the county recently refused a similar request for Jellystone Park Campsite in North Hudson.
“As much as I empathize with the town of Westport, I’d like to see the playing field leveled,” he said.
Tyler had previously brought the motion up in June, but tabled the measure after a lack of support from fellow lawmakers and county officials.