County nixes social services audit

× Expand File photo The Essex County Department of Social Services will not be subject to a full audit following the change in leadership. The Essex County Board of Supervisors Ways and Means Committee nixed the measure on March 27.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers put the kibosh on an audit of the Essex County Department of Social Services.

The Essex County Ways & Means Committee defeated going out for an RFP to see how much it would cost to audit the department on Monday, 10 to 7.

“I have not heard of any red flags or concerns from anyone,” said Human Services Chairman Charles Harrington (R-Crown Point). “I’m certainly not in favor of this resolution.”

Lawmakers, including James Monty (R-Lewis), had said a full review of the $18 million department might be beneficial for the incoming commissioner who will take over following John O’Neill’s retirement on March 8.

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said a full audit would cost “well over $100,000” and likely wouldn’t be necessary when paired with other precautionary measures, including an regular audit designed to monitor federal funding.

“I think it would be costly,” Palmer said. “I’ve not sure if it’s necessary to do a full-blown audit.”

Monty, who opposed killing the measure, countered an audit may free up funds from the state.

“There may be money available if we include an efficiency audit,” Monty said.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) questioned if those funds would be available.

The state Department of State is “worthless,” Scozzafava said.

“I wouldn’t hire them to audit my own personal account.”

Lawmakers nixed the proposal, but indicated they’d be receptive to a briefing by Essex County Purchasing Manager Linda Wolf.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston said a new director may be in place within 30 days, and indicated they should chime in with their insights upon getting their feet planted.

“Let them take a look at things,” Preston said.

Palmer said last week a committee interviewed at least eight candidates for the job, which pays $93,750 annually, and hope to deliver a recommendation shortly.

Preston and Harrington joined Noel Merrihew (R-Elizabethtown), Archie Depo (D-Jay), Roby Politi (I-North Elba), Ron Moore (R-North Hudson), Mike Marnell (R-Schroon), Charles Whitson (R-St. Armand), Joe Giordano (I-Ticonderoga) and Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) in defeating the measure.