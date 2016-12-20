County nutrition building project moves forward

× Expand Essex County's proposed new senior meal kitchen nutrition site, designed by the Plattsburgh firm Architectural & Engineering Design Associations, depicts a single-story, 3,689-square foot structure.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers unanimously voted to accept the schematics for a proposed new nutrition building at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

The structure clocks in at $1.2 million, not including equipment costs.

“It provides a long-term solution to the nutrition issue,” Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers on Monday.

The plan, designed by the Plattsburgh firm Architectural & Engineering Design Associations, depicts a single-story, 3,689-square foot structure.

The proposed site is on the west side of the campgrounds before a pair of access roads located directly across from the Westport Hotel & Tavern.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors previously authorized up to $2.2 million for the structure, which would replace the building in Elizabethtown, which is afflicted with hard-to-mitigate mold and codes issues.

The county has obtained $500,000 in state grants to pay for the structure, with an additional $500,000 slated to be derived from their forestry account.

Lawmakers previously weighed other options, including the construction of a modular structure in Elizabethtown, before ultimately deciding on the current plan.

County employees will perform as much of the work as possible to keep costs low, reported Essex County Deputy Department of Public Works Superintendent James Dougan.

If lawmakers approve the preliminary design at next month’s full board meeting, the project will go out to bid.

The subcommittee also received an update on the prospects of repairs to the Cornell Cooperative Extension building, which is located on the same county-owned parcel.

Palmer said county officials need a specific resolution from lawmakers before they can draft a plan to address the structure.

Past estimates revealed at least $1.2 million to bankroll the needed repairs, he said.

“Hopefully there’s some grant money out there to do that,” said Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport).