County offers early 1900s rail car to Johnsburg

× Expand Christopher South Shown is the North Creek Railway Depot Museum, which was acquired about 25 years ago by a group of citizens for the price of $1 from the D&H Railroad. The depot was repainted last year as a community effort, and the North Creek Railroad Preservation Association is hoping another effort will help restore a former D&H milk car located behind the depot building.

JOHNSBURG| The North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association is hoping the Town of Johnsburg will be successful in acquiring a 1900s-era train car from Warren County, which could become part of a local railroad display.

The Johnsburg Town Board voiced support for the acquisition of the historic car.

“It was used to take milk from farms to milk processing plants,” said Ellen Schaefer, the association’s president.

The former D&H (Delaware & Hudson) Railroad car, she said, is one of four surviving items of its kind, which are registered with Bridge Line Historical Society in Albany. She said a number of people commented to her about the car, saying it was a shame it was just sitting there rotting.

Schaefer approached Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan about the rail car, and Hogan broached the idea with the Warren County attorney.

“We are asking the county to donate the car to the town. We will start by asking the (Johnsburg) Public Works committee to consider the donation. Mary Kissane, county attorney, is helping with the details,” Hogan said.

At the April 3 Johnsburg Town Board meeting, Hogan said the details were being worked out, but the county would like to get the rail car off its inventory.

The county, she said, could not transfer ownership to a private non-profit, but could work out a deal whereby the town could take ownership of the car.

Schaefer said the North Creek Railway depot was once owned by the D&H railroad, and 25 years ago, a group of local people bought it from D&H for $1, and the structure became the museum.

The hope, Schaefer said, is to make restoring the train car a community project, as it did the painting of the depot museum.

Last year, the association received a quote of $12,000 to repaint the museum and depot platform.

With paint donated by the First Wilderness Corridor, brushes donated by the Murphy Lumber Company and volunteers from the Rotary and a local youth group, the association was able to have the job done for under $1,000.

The milk car, which sits at one end of the depot, needs a lot of work. The exterior shows signs of deterioration, but the inside is dry and is currently being used for storage by the Saratoga-North Creek Railroad Company (SNCR).