County officials seek clarity on consolidation proposal

× Expand File photo As part of the state budget, counties will be required to find savings and efficiencies by collaborating with local governments. But the details remain fuzzy, say Essex County officials.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in January he wanted local governments to put together shared service plans and hold public referendums designed to further reduce property taxes.

The final version of the proposal announced Sunday will not require a public vote, but county governments will be required to assemble shared service committees to find efficiencies and hold public hearings.

“I think this is going to be political accountability on steroids,” Cuomo said at a press conference Friday.

Essex County officials attempted to sort through the ramifications on Monday.

“I don’t know the impact of this,” Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers.

Palmer said early information indicated the county would have to hold at least three public hearings, and the committees would consist of town, village and school district officials.

But it remained unclear if counties will incur penalties if they do not submit plans to their legislative bodies, as well as if counties had the right to make the statutory changes that are typically handled at the state level.

“That’s the question everybody’s got,” said Palmer, citing discussions with other county executives.

The state initially set a deadline of Aug. 1 to submit the proposals to the legislative bodies.

“The governor’s people haven’t looked at my agenda — it really does not play out,” Palmer said. “We’ll do the best we can.”

North Country lawmakers have long said they are pioneers in sharing services, and said they have been doing so long before the concept became a state buzzword.

“We pretty much share services to the bone,” said Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah).”If you add it all up, it’s millions and millions among the localities.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) cited efforts to share a bus garage between the town and Willsboro Central.

The state is good at issuing edicts, he said, but doesn’t have a good understanding of the nuts and bolts once plans start coming together — like the interplay between the groups sharing the services.

“There is an absolute lack of thinking in state bureaucracy,” he said.

Steve McNally (D-Minerva) questioned how towns on the outskirts of the county could benefit.

“It’s very hard because we’re so far from the county,” McNally said.

Essex County said they could find efficiencies if required, including moving to a countywide tax collection and assessment program.

Officials have also been conducting a countywide survey of ambulance squads to analyse their strengths and weaknesses, and to ascertain the feasibility of a countywide system.

“I don’t think the state realizes how much the town and county does all these things,” Palmer said. “Most counties attempt every consolidation they can. It’s been happening for the past five years. I don’t think this initiative is going to change that much.”