County officials to explore fee hike

County legislators last week discussed the possibility of raising assessment fees from $13.50 per parcel to $16.50 per parcel.
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County may raise fees for use of the county’s tax assessment services.
Director of Real Property Services Martine Gonyo proposed the idea to lawmakers on July 12.
“In order to break even, we’d have to raise our fees by $3, to $16.50,” she said.
The proposed hike would be to erase the department’s long-running deficit.
The Clinton County Real Property Office sends two county-employed assessors and one senior assessment control examiner to towns throughout the county to assess properties.
Though the office was meant to be self-sustaining, the eight-person real property office is currently operating at a $40,000 deficit, according to Gonyo.
Currently, the county charges towns $13.50 per property for full time services, and $2.50 per property for part time services.
Though the county raised assessment fees in 2016 from $12.50 to $13.50 per parcel, the office had not increased their rates in over five years, said Gonyo.
Clinton County offers services full time to Champlain, Chazy, Beekmantown, Peru and Dannemora, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
“But all the towns are having financial issues,” said Gonyo. “So would they be able to pay?”
TOWNS RESPOND
Assessors review tax rolls and verify parcel values in each town every year, according to Gonyo. The office charges a flat per-parcel fee depending on the amount of properties in any given town.
For towns utilizing full time services, the change would amount to collective increases in the mid- to high-four digits.
In Dannemora, there are 1,589 parcels — which translates to approximately $21,451 per year in assessment fees.
With the proposed new rate, that would increase to $26,218 per year.
Dannemora Town Supervisor William Chase said towns cannot absorb the costs.
“I wouldn’t be in favor of it,” he said. “We have the tax cap to contend with. This is just going to be another burden.
“They need to provide services in a cost effective manner.”
Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko said that the effect this new rate may have on his town’s budget is unclear:
“We haven’t really gotten into budget discussions yet,” said Glushko. “Until that starts, we’re not sure what the ramifications of this could be. Once we get into (budget planning) in September, we’ll be able to take a closer look.”
A proposed rate change in Peru would see an increase of nearly $10,000.
Chazy Town Supervisor Mark Henry said that logically, taxes may increase to pay for the larger fees:
“If (the fees) go up, theoretically, taxes could go up,” he said.
Chazy could see a $7,308 uptick.
“(The county) has not come with any proposals to the town yet. We’re going to meet with them and have those discussions,” Henry told The Sun. “Once we get a better sense of the county’s plan, we’ll be able to ascertain what impact this may have.”
County officials will invite town supervisors to a meeting to discuss a possible assessment service fee hike in September, according to Zurlo.
In the Town of Champlain, assessment fees would rise nearly $9,972.
Town of Champlain Secretary to the Supervisor Jane West declined to comment, citing lack of information.
In Beekmantown, the proposed rate hike would be $8,661.
SHARED SERVICES
The City of Plattsburgh and Clinton County are currently negotiating a possible county takeover of the city’s assessment office.
As part of the proposed plan, the county would be responsible for assessing the city’s 5,000 properties.
“(The county) is already contemplating a higher rate for the city, due to the mix of commercial and residential properties,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun.
Even with a higher rate, the city still stands to save $100,000 per year, he said.
The City of Plattsburgh Common Council passed a resolution on July 13 that will allow Read to move forward with negotiations.
Read said that he expects to present the council with a final proposal within the next month.
‘WE NEED TO FIX THIS’
With the possibility of the City of Plattsburgh’s assessment services coming under county control, legislators shared doubts about the real property office’s ability to absorb any further growth.
The county currently has two assessors and one senior assessment control examiner, according to Gonyo.
County assessors usually serve two towns each.
With the possibility of more towns signing on to share the county’s assessment services — including the City of Plattsburgh — as part of the shared services plan, County Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) expressed his concern with the possible changes:
“We may be expanding our services. We don’t want to take that on if we’re operating at a loss,” said Conroy. “We need to fix this.”
Zurlo said that a centralized assessment office, which would have included all towns in the county, will not be part of the shared services plan.
“For every other municipality we consider, we will lose money,” said Zurlo.
The county shared services plan will be presented to the legislature before Aug. 1. Public hearings on the plan are set for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh.
The plan will be voted on by the Clinton County Shared Services Panel before Sept. 15.