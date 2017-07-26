County officials to explore fee hike

× County legislators last week discussed the possibility of raising assessment fees from $13.50 per parcel to $16.50 per parcel. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County may raise fees for use of the county’s tax assessment services.

Director of Real Property Services Martine Gonyo proposed the idea to lawmakers on July 12.

“In order to break even, we’d have to raise our fees by $3, to $16.50,” she said.

The proposed hike would be to erase the department’s long-running deficit.

The Clinton County Real Property Office sends two county-employed assessors and one senior assessment control examiner to towns throughout the county to assess properties.

Though the office was meant to be self-sustaining, the eight-person real property office is currently operating at a $40,000 deficit, according to Gonyo.

Currently, the county charges towns $13.50 per property for full time services, and $2.50 per property for part time services.

Though the county raised assessment fees in 2016 from $12.50 to $13.50 per parcel, the office had not increased their rates in over five years, said Gonyo.

Clinton County offers services full time to Champlain, Chazy, Beekmantown, Peru and Dannemora, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

“But all the towns are having financial issues,” said Gonyo. “So would they be able to pay?”

TOWNS RESPOND

Assessors review tax rolls and verify parcel values in each town every year, according to Gonyo. The office charges a flat per-parcel fee depending on the amount of properties in any given town.

For towns utilizing full time services, the change would amount to collective increases in the mid- to high-four digits.

In Dannemora, there are 1,589 parcels — which translates to approximately $21,451 per year in assessment fees.

With the proposed new rate, that would increase to $26,218 per year.

Dannemora Town Supervisor William Chase said towns cannot absorb the costs.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it,” he said. “We have the tax cap to contend with. This is just going to be another burden.

“They need to provide services in a cost effective manner.”

Peru Town Supervisor Peter Glushko said that the effect this new rate may have on his town’s budget is unclear:

“We haven’t really gotten into budget discussions yet,” said Glushko. “Until that starts, we’re not sure what the ramifications of this could be. Once we get into (budget planning) in September, we’ll be able to take a closer look.”