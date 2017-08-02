County OKs electric car charging stations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Noya Fields though Creative Commons Licensing. Essex County lawmakers on Monday, July 31 accepted grant funding from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for a pair of electric vehicle charging stations.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Essex County.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Ways and Means Committee on Monday voted to accept a pair of grants from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for two stations.

County Manager Dan Palmer said the ChargePoint-branded units would be the first-ever in the Adirondack Park.

“As crazy as this sounds, these will be the first within the Blue Line,” Palmer said. “You’d think there would be more charging stations around the Adirondack Park, but that’s not the case.”

But a unit was installed at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake in 2014.

The grants, which will cover 75 percent of installation costs, are $9,572.26 each.

If approved by the full board next week, one unit will be installed at the Essex County Government Center in Elizabethtown, and the other at the county Public Safety Building a few miles north on Route 9N in Lewis, just off Exit 32 of the Adirondack Northway.

Usage would be free for electric vehicle operators, and the costs for the county would be negligible.

“They draw less than an amp, typically,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said he is working with the DEC to review the installation of a possible station at the Lake Champlain Visitors Center on the New York side of the Lake Champlain Bridge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year announced the state was making available $3 million in grants for charging infrastructure and zero emission vehicles.

The rebates will be provided through the Environmental Protection Fund, and will help New York meet its commitments under a multi-state Memorandum of Understanding which aims to put 3.3 million of the vehicles on the roads in participating states by 2025.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he hoped municipalities will eventually include clean energy vehicles in their municipal fleets, and install support infrastructure for public use.

“Forward-thinking municipalities like our 187 registered Climate Smart Communities are key players in New York’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategy,” Seggos said in a statement.

Palmer said there are few places in the area that host charging stations, and expects the demand will increase.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of electric cars in the next five years,” Palmer said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Wednesday, Aug. 2: A previous version of this story said the charging stations would be the first-ever in the Adirondack Park. That is incorrect. A charging station was installed at the Wild Center in 2014.