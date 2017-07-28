County OKs airport runaway grant

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted authorize a grant application for close to $1 million for a proposed runway extension project at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

Supervisor Daniel Girard (Glens Falls, Ward 1) on July 21 moved to bring the resolution back on the agenda and put it up for a vote after it had been tabled last month.

The resolution authorized the airport manager to submit a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration and state Department of Transportation for Phase II of the Runway 1-19 extension project.

The grant amount for Phase II is just over $985,000, with a Warren County share of 5 percent, or about $49,000.

Four supervisors voted against bringing the resolution up for consideration: Claudia Braymer (Glens Falls, Ward 3), Matthew MacDonald (Glens Falls, Ward 5), Rachel Seeber (Queensbury, County), and Douglas Beaty (Queensbury, County).

“I would be more inclined to vote for this if it was just the hydrology study,” Seeber said, a concerned echoed by Beaty and Braymer.

Beaty expressed concerns about transparency.

“I am concerned about the lack of transparency for the Board of Supervisors by the FAA,” he said. “I won’t support this, but I will support the hydrology study.”

MacDonald expressed a similar sentiment, saying he was interested in seeing the airport developed, and its use promoted, but did not think extending the runway 1,000 feet would enhance the airport.

William Loeb, a candidate for Glens Falls Ward 4 supervisor, said he supports the extension, but suggested the supervisors consider the future potential use of the airport.

“The discussion on this is based on a master plan that is over 20 years old, and the technology has changed,” Loeb said. “Aviation has gotten bigger and more important.”

Loeb asked how Warren County would fit into the federal aviation system in the future.

“How about optimizing service to the public?” he said.

At least one member of the public expressed concern the runway expansion would affect ponds on the airport property.

The groundwater-fed wetlands are mineral rich, and remnants of receding glaciers.

The speaker said one pond in particular had a high alkaline level, which meant it was a habitat to certain types of plants and animal life. He said rainwater runoff from the runway would change the pH level of the pond and alter a natural habitat.

Thurman supervisor Cynthia Hyde joined the others in voting against approval of the resolution.