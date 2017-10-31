County OKs assessment takeover

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County’s Real Property Office will take over responsibility for the City of Plattsburgh’s property assessment services before the end of the year.

After weeks of discussion about whether the county’s office could shoulder the increased demand, the Clinton County Board of Legislators approved a contract with the city last Wednesday.

The City of Plattsburgh Common Council subsequently approved the contract on their end last Thursday.

Termination letters were sent to the assessment office’s two employees noting that their last day would be Nov. 10.

Mayor Colin Read said while the city will save between $65-70,000 per year under the under the “worst case scenario,” he suspects that the savings could be upwards of between $100,000 and $110,000.

That savings stems from the decrease in employee benefit costs for the city, Director of Real Property Services Martine Gonyo said.

To accommodate the city, the county will need to hire two new employees, and her office will shoulder the costs for employee benefits.

The decision to shutter the doors of the city’s assessment office was part of the county shared services plan that was approved in September.

The city will pay $25.59 per parcel for full assessment services with the county next year — that’s nearly double what other municipalities pay at $13.75 per parcel.

Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) took issue with the city’s price.

“I think that’s unfair,” Dame told The Sun, noting that he understood why it was necessary but felt that the price should be flat across the board for all municipalities.

The cost per parcel could be lower than $25.59 depending on employee benefits for the two new assessors, according to Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo, but that’s the maximum price for 2018.

According to contract documents between the city and the county, the city’s price per parcel will increase to $26.10 in 2019 and $26.94 in 2020.

Through the end of the year, the city will pay the county $13.50 per parcel for assessment services at a daily rate of $188.30.

Read said that the city would only likely use county services for tax roll management until 2018.