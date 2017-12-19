County OKs bus rides for city school students

× Expand File photo Plattsburgh City School District students can now catch a free ride to school on Clinton County Public Transit.

PLATTSBURGH | Students displaced by the closure of the Webb Island footbridge last month can now catch a ride to school on Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT).

The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week approved a transportation agreement between CCPT and the Plattsburgh City School District (PCSD).

The district will reimburse the county $1 per student, per one-way trip to and from school, until the agreement ends in April 2018.

The anticipated cost to the district is around $3,000.

Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said that ridership so far has been low — just up to three students per day — but with the cold weather, that number could increase.

“We’re open to as many students using the provided transportation as are interested,” he wrote in an email to The Sun.

For students who decline to use the option, their walk to school will be nearly a mile further without the bridge.

Roughly 40 students use the bridge daily.

COMPLETION DATE UNKNOWN

The footbridge over the Saranac River connects the south end of the city to Plattsburgh High.

Though the county has agreed to provide transport to students through April, the school district doesn’t expect the footbridge will be repaired by then.

“Sadly, I don’t expect that the footbridge will be re-open by April 15,” Lebrun said.

After the agreement expires, the district Board of Education will revisit the program and assess whether the warm weather mitigates the need.

PAYING FOR REPAIRS

The Webb Island footbridge, which is owned by the PCSD, was closed last month after an engineering report revealed the bridge’s condition had deteriorated and it was unsafe to use.

Repairs are estimated at over $400,000.

But it’s unclear who will foot the bill.

While owned by the district, the bridge is maintained by the city and the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) uses the structure to transport natural gas.

Mayor Colin Read said the repairs are not the city’s responsibility, citing a 1996 agreement between the district and NYSEG.

Read said an agreement between PCSD and NYSEG didn’t include a deal to allocate a portion of the revenues to the city.