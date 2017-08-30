County OKs CCC spending plan

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week approved the 2017-18 fiscal plan for Clinton Community College.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week approved a $175,000 increase in funding for Clinton Community College (CCC).

The cost increase, which set the county’s budget contribution at just over $2.8 million, was approved as part of the school’s total $13.6 million spending plan for 2017-18.

Despite the increase in the county’s share of the budget — in part due to low enrollment and declining state aid, according to the school’s budget proposal — legislators expressed their support for the fiscal plan.

Legislature chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said that the excitement is palpable for the future of CCC:

“The energy and enthusiasm from the college is contagious,” he said. “You can feel it.

“The future looks bright for Clinton Community College.”

The school’s administration, staff and students have been invigorated, said Legislator Mark Dame (Area 9):

“We’re on the cusp of great things with the IAM (Institute for Advanced Manufacturing).”

The college opened its new IAM facility to students on Aug. 28.

“I’m thrilled to support this 100 percent,” Legislator Jonathan Beach (Area 2) added.

TUITION HIKE

Apart from the $175,000 funding increase from the county, the school will also rely on increased tuition rates to balance the numbers.

Full-time students at CCC this year will see an increase in tuition between $344 and $400.

For part-time students, the increase will range from $15-17 per credit hour depending on residency.

CCC Vice President of Administration and Finance Lisa Shovan last month said that the school hopes to stabilize tuition and look to limited increases in the next two years.

In addition to a higher tuition rate, the school will also rely more on its fund balance than in previous years.

At the beginning of the 2016-17 fiscal year, CCC’s reserves totaled over $1.1 million.

At the end of the 2017-18 school year, CCC officials have projected that number will decline to $400,683.

Though total spending at the college has declined by 1.2 percent, the school will need to extract $363,558 from its reserves this year, according to the school’s budget proposal.

The fall semester at CCC began on Aug. 28.