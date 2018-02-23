County OKs hazardous waste disposal sites

× Expand File photo Along with approving the Department of Public Works to move forward with a round of 2018 hazardous waste collection days, members of the Essex County Board of supervisors discussed the notion of how to collect e-waste throughout the county.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will again offer four sites this year for residents to dispose of hazardous waste.

The sites, located in North Elba, North Hudson, Elizabethtown and Moriah/Mineville, were voted on by members of the public works committee at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The state will pay for half of the costs.

Dougan said he’ll reach out with the company who manages the program to set up exact dates.

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said he was concerned that people from other counties had been bringing their waste into Essex County because charges for the programs have gone up over the past three years.

Marnell said the price had increased from around $40,000 in the first year to $66,000 in year two and $69,000 in year three

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said he felt one factor keeping hazardous waste collections higher was the number of contractors in the county.

“I think they keep all their paints and stuff throughout the year and see these collection dates as the time to clean them up,” Monty said. “Last year, the cost only went up $3,000, which is only a $1,500 increase in spending to us, I would keep the four sites.”

“I agree that we should continue to do this on an annual basis while we can afford to do it for the county taxpayers,” added Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew.

“We budget $40,000 for the cleanup every year so we still have money to cover it,” County Manager Dan Palmer said.

“There are some things the county does that we do not make money on, and this is a program that is well worth it,” Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson said.

OTHER CLEANUP PROGRAMS

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally added the new tire program from last year was a success, with residents bringing old tires in to be recycled.

“(Essex County Soil and Water Director) Dave Reckahn did a good job with this program and we hope to continue on with that,” McNally said. “I would also like to see us expand into an e-waste program.”

“We should look at a way we can bring the tires and e-waste in on the same day,” Jackson said. “The more of that stuff we can get rid of is better than having people dump it on the side of the roads.”