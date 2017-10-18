County OKs mortgage tax change

× Expand File photo The county will keep a larger amount of mortgage tax revenue starting Nov. 1.

PLATTSBURGH | For their work administering the mortgage tax, Clinton County will be taking a larger share of the resulting revenue.

Beginning next month, the county share of the money collected through the state mortgage tax will increase by $17,620 per year, or $2,221 per month, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

This doesn’t mean that there will be a tax increase to consumers, explained Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo. The mortgage tax will remain at 1 percent.

Usually, the money collected through the mortgage tax is split between the state, the county and each of Clinton County’s 14 municipalities.

The municipalities share around $1.3 million in revenue per year, according to Michael Zurlo, based on the amount of mortgages recorded from each town.

This makes the increase’s impact on each town’s revenue difficult to pinpoint.

But with this change — which was approved by the Clinton County Board of Legislators last week, and the state Department of Taxation and Finance earlier this month — there will be less money available to the towns, according to John Zurlo.

“We’re entitled to keep enough money to handle this for the city, the towns and the villages,” John Zurlo said.

The increase was calculated based on the cost of supplies and employee wages and benefits to administer the tax.

“To record a mortgage takes more (time) than recording a deed,” he said. “Prior to the new receiver system, it took days.”

Mortgages processed through the Clinton County Clerk’s Office are subject to a $40 fee, plus $5 per page, along with the 1 percent mortgage tax, according to the office’s website.