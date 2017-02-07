County OKs nutrition building design specs

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors have approved design specs for the construction of a new senior meal nutrition kitchen at the county fairgrounds in Westport.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers have signed off on the design specs for the county’s new senior meal nutrition kitchen.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to award a contract to Architectural Engineering Design Associates for $95,061 for surveying and schematic and final design specs, among other pre-construction services.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) questioned the design costs for the $1.2 million building, which is slated to be constructed at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

“That seems like an exorbitant amount of money to build a cookie-cutter building,” said Scozzafava. “I don’t pay that much to build wastewater systems.”

County Manager Dan Palmer said the Plattsburgh-based firm delivered the most cost-effective offer out of five bidders.

One bid came in lower, but failed to deliver some items, Palmer said.

The highest bid was $109,873.

“Six percent project cost is not a lot for the engineer,” Palmer said. “I don’t think it’s out of line, I think it’s appropriate.”

The county has not yet hired an engineer for the 3,689-square-foot structure.

Palmer said the county will lose their $500,000 state grant if they don’t use the funds by December.

James Monty (R-Lewis) noted lawmakers first started examining the project nearly a year ago, and work needed to be authorized now if the county wanted to meet the timeline.

“I really think it’s critical for us to move on this,” Monty said.

Lawmakers had previously explored other ways to mitigate the mold issues at the senior meal nutrition site kitchen in Elizabethtown, including quarantining the mold through partitions and building a modular structure on the same Court Street parcel.

The county will use $500,000 from their forestry account to help fund the project.