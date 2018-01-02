County OKs relocating employees from ailing CCE building

× Expand File photo Essex County lawmakers have authorized the relocation of county employees from the Cornell Cooperative Building in Westport to the former Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Lewis.

ELIZABETHTOWN | County lawmakers have authorized the relocation of county employees from the Cornell Cooperative Building in Westport to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Lewis.

The county purchased the building for $165,000. Lawyers on both sides are still completing legal paperwork, and the sale has yet to be finalized.

County lawmakers are still smarting over a failure to net state grant funds to rehab the structure, which has been deemed hazardous by engineers.

Now they’re trying to figure out a way forward.

But the employees have to go.

“It’s incumbent to take action for public safety,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted 17-1 to move the seven Cornell Cooperative Extension employees to Lewis, with Michael “Ike” Tyler (R-Westport) casting the lone dissenting vote.

The county must conduct minor site work at the new facility to accommodate the new occupants, including wall partitions and electrical work, which the board also authorized on Wednesday.

“I don’t anticipate a huge amount of cost,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer. “The building lends itself to an office the way it is. I don’t anticipate a lot to get it ready.”

The five Essex County Soil and Water Department employees displaced by the building’s sagging condition are expected to be moved to the county’s Department of Public Works complex in Lewis, the site of an upcoming $100,000 addition project.

The county’s Community Resources Department will join Soil and Water at their new home.

The public defender’s office will then be liberated from what one lawmaker referred to as a “dungeon” and shuttled over to the former Community Resources space in the building next to Stewart’s Shops in Elizabethtown.

Officials haven’t zeroed in on plans for the CCE Building, but appear to be leaning towards conversion to three-season usage, citing the projected $2 million price tag for giving the historic structure a total overhaul.

“I would never recommend the county spend upwards of $2 million to rehabilitate that building, which is the estimates we’ve been receiving,” Palmer said. “I don’t see it as a long-term use for office space.